Want to help a local business? Pay with debit, not credit

If you want to help local retailers through the pandemic, paying them with a debit card is a good start.
Cash is out of favour these days, which means retailers are relying on electronic payments through debit and credit cards. Retailers pay fees to offer both debit and credit card payments, but debit is cheaper for them.
“Unquestionably, debit is best,” Karl Littler, senior vice-president of public affairs at the Retail Council of Canada, said in an e-mail. “Credit card fees rise with the value of the sale, whereas Interac fees [for debit] are fixed at cents per transaction.”
A reader looking to do good for local businesses recently asked for confirmation that debit was really the most retailer-friendly way to pay. Mr. Littler helped settle the matter with an example of a $200 purchase. He said the typical credit card levy – called an interchange fee – would be 1.5 per cent, or $3 in this case. “By contrast, a debit fee is going to be between 20 cents and 35 cents if using Interac Flash (contactless) and lower still for chip-and PIN transactions (card inserted).”
Think you’re doing retailers a favour by paying in cash? Mr. Littler said cash doesn’t have an advantage over debit when you consider time spent counting and making a deposit at the bank, and risks like counterfeit bills.
Paying for things with your credit card does get you reward points. But if you’re dealing with local retailers struggling to survive the pandemic, you could do some good by using debit instead.
Q: We’re in our 60s. We have a large credit card debt. We’re getting a buyout. Should we use some of this to pay off personal debt or put it in savings?
A: Everyone should have some savings for emergencies – enough to cover expense for at least a month or two. Beyond that, consider paying down debt. Start with credit card debts, then loans and then lines of credit. Mortgages have the lowest rates, so they’re the lowest priority.
