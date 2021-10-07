What are the top money worries of young adults?

One of the best things about my newsletter is that it gives us a chance to reach out directly to readers to see what they think about various money matters. You’d be surprised how good the response rate is – we’ve seen hundreds of responses to call-outs in the past.
Now, we want to hear from young adults – let’s say everyone from 18 to 40 years old – about their biggest financial concerns. High housing prices and rental costs are big – we know that. Inflation, frustration with the job market and debt levels are also a factor. But what else worries this cohort?
Please fill out the brief survey below, or forward it to a family member or friend. And remember that young adults are welcome to tell us their financial story through our Paycheque Profile series. It’s a judgment-free snapshot of how young Canadians are allocating the money they make each month. Contact Globe personal finance editor Roma Luciw at rluciw@globeandmail.com to get the process started. Some of the most popular paycheque profiles of late include:
- ‘It was luck that we got into the market when COVID hit,’ say debt-free Toronto renters earning $65,000
- Former plumber, 36, with impaired vision lives in Toronto on disability income of $16,668 – and parental help
- Fort McMurray millennial sank his emergency fund into the stock markets when the pandemic hit
And now click here or see below for our survey of young adults.
Rob’s personal finance reading list
Big changes ahead for Air Miles
RewardsCanada.ca covers some major changes for the Air Miles customer loyalty program, notably on booking flights. The changes follow a difficult period for Air Miles, including the loss of some big partners and strong competition from other programs.
Coffee pros pick their favourite way to brew a cup
A mix of recommended devices, from low to very high tech. This is U.S. article, but the coffee makers are available in Canada. Another chapter in this newsletter’s ongoing dialogue on getting the best value for your homebrew.
Hotel hacks for budget travel
OK, some of these ideas for getting the most from your hotel room are a bit flaky (making oatmeal with your coffee maker). But there are some ideas here that will take the edge off that budget travel experience.
Crime, climate change and home insurance
How home insurance premiums in Ontario vary widely between cities according to how insurers interpret data on severe weather and crime levels. High and low cost cities are mentioned.
Ask Rob
Q: My bank does not accept coins that I had in a jar. You have to fold them! I ended up paying 10 per cent at a machine in a grocery store.
A: Suggestion: go to a dollar store and buy some of those plastic cylinders for coin rolling. The cost is a buck or two.
Today’s financial tool
A beginner’s guide to investing in exchange-traded funds, which you buy and sell like a stock and offer low-cost instant diversification to stocks, bonds and other assets.
The money-free zone
I’m a bit late on this one season-wise, but Blue Summer by Fishmans is too good not share right now. A reggae sound from Japan.
Watch this
Seven Youtube finance channels to follow, as chosen by a contributor to a credit counselling agency’s blog.
In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories
- Why your digital footprint needs to part of your will
- Dividend investors, don’t lose sleep over the OAS clawback
- This is how the principal residence rule works for Canadian homeowners
More Rob Carrick and money coverage
