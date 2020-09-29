 Skip to main content
Household Finances

Carrick on Money

'What concerns me is people acting like things are almost back to normal'

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
As part of my ongoing series of guest Q&As for this newsletter, I recently asked financial literacy advocate Jessica Moorehouse for her take on the No. 1 thing people should do to prepare for fall in the pandemic. I think her answer really hit the mark, as you’ll see below.

Q: Can you describe your role in personal finance?

A: It started in 2011 when I launched a blog about how not to be a broke 20-something. Over time I launched my Mo' Money Podcast, became an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada and quit my corporate job. Now I spend my time focused on promoting financial literacy in any way that I can.

Q: As you look ahead to the fall and what’s ahead in the pandemic, what do you think is the No. 1 thing people should be doing to prepare?

A: One thing that concerns me is people acting like things are almost back to normal, when they aren’t. We have no idea how the next few months will unfold, but this pandemic is far from over. Things could take another big dip. So the one thing people should be doing, if they haven’t already, is to create an emergency fund. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve talked to who are thankful they did and used those savings to manage through a job loss or cut in hours. The rule of thumb for emergency funds is to save three to six months of your living expenses.

Q: Can you tell us one smart thing you’ve seen people doing in the pandemic with their money, and one mistake you see people making?

A: I’ve seen a lot of people look at their current financial situation and cut back on spending in any way they can. Some decided to temporarily move back in with their parents so they can focus on paying off their debts. For others, it’s being more strategic around their essential spending, using reward points they’ve been saving up for groceries or other necessities.

As for the biggest mistake, I feel people are looking for ways to invest with their money without having a solid financial plan. Right now, the best thing you can do is make a plan with a set priority sequence of setting up an emergency fund, paying off high-interest debt, then making a well-thought-out investment plan. The No. 1 priority should be how to budget for essential spending, even if there’s a change in your income situation.

Q. Canadians saved about $127-billion in the first half of the year, a stunning amount. What do you suggest savers do with that money?

It’s great that Canadians are saving, but I think the most important thing to determine is what are you actually saving for? Without clear and defined goals, you’ll either eventually lose steam and stop saving as much, or you’ll end up spending everything you saved. Take some time to outline your different savings goals – is it for an emergency fund, Christmas, a home down payment? Then set out specific amounts to work towards. To sum up, it’s great to save, but you need a clear purpose and plan for that savings.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Nine ‘bargain-priced’ houses in Toronto…and an escape route

These detached homes were all on sale in late September for less than $699,000, which compares to an average price of $1.2-million for detached homes in the Greater Toronto Area. Just for fun, head to Realtor.ca and see how far your home-buying dollars go in other cities.

So much for cheaper car insurance

Many vehicle insurers offered relief to customers who weren’t driving much in the early phase of the pandemic. But a new report from LowestRates.ca shows that car-insurance premiums actually increased in the second quarter of the year.

Unclog your drawers and cupboards

It’s a waste of money to buy things and never use them because they’re stuck at the back of a cupboard or drawer. These products will help you better organize your stuff. A couple of the tech organizers – for charge cords and power strips – might help straighten out my messy home office.

Price-matching at Walmart is ending

I don’t do price-matching myself, but I have admired the resolve of people who use this strategy to reduce their grocery spending (especially from the vantage point of a different checkout line). Walmart says it’s done with price-matching as of Oct. 15, according to the HowToSaveMoney website.

We want to hear from you

Are you under 40? Do you and your significant other disagree about money? Did you move in quickly to save on rent or housing costs? Stress Test, The Globe personal finance podcast I’m co-hosting with editor Roma Luciw, is looking to speak to a young couple that are working through their debt, income, spending and saving differences. Want to share your story? Send us an email.

Today’s financial tool

The non-profit agency Credit Counselling Canada is offering a free financial health check-up to anyone that has debt. They’ll show you your options and suggest practical steps to getting your debt under control.

The money-free zone

As someone who is fanatical about good pizza, I was happy to spend 16 minutes watching this fun video about what pizza is like in countries around the world. I cannot wrap my head around the Swedish banana pizza, but the Mexican blue corn pizza looks spectacular. Question for my fellow Ottawa residents: What do you consider the best pizza in the city? I’m at rcarrick@globeandmail.com

What I've been writing about:
