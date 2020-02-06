What is a good target for long-term RRSP returns?

Regulatory changes have made it easier to see how your investment accounts are performing, but interpreting those results is still a problem that confuses many people.

I was reminded of this by a question from a reader of this newsletter. “What is a good target for a long-term annualized rate of return on RRSP investments? To elaborate, I am thinking of looking at how to evaluate investment performance over a 10-year period, neither too early in a career when you might be more aggressive nor too close to retirement when you want to lower-risk.”

A financial planner might answer this question by creating a plan for you that considers how much you’re able to save, how much you have already put away, your age and your projected retirement age, and your feelings about the risks of investing in stocks. The resulting financial plan would set a realistic average annual long-term rate of return you need to get where you want to go.

Without a plan like this, you’re best off using reasonable estimates of future stock and bond returns. A good source of this type of information is the Project Assumption Guidelines produced by the FP Canada Standards Council for financial planners to use in their work.

The guidelines include a long-term projection for a balanced portfolio that more or less corresponds with the needs of the reader who asked about their RRSP returns. With a portfolio half in bonds and cash and half in stocks from Canada, the United States and internationally, the projected after-fee returns are 3.7 per cent annually. Ramp up the risk level to 25-per-cent bonds and cash and 75-per-cent stocks, and you get annual returns of 4.5 per cent.

These returns sound modest after the great year we just had for stocks and bonds, but they’re based on forecasting by actuaries, economists and other people who do not get paid for selling investment products. They’re a good place to start in figuring out what a good target is for long-term RRSP returns.

Ask Rob

Q: I find reverse mortgages hard to grasp. Can you explain and list pros and cons?

A: With a reverse mortgage, you borrow against the equity in your home and pay the money back when you sell, along with interest that has been accumulating in the background. Here are some columns and a social media post for further reading on pros and cons.

The give and take of reverse mortgages: Cash in your hands while your home equity gets eaten way

Reverse mortgages are a growing temptation, but proceed with caution

Would you consider using a reverse mortgage to tap into the equity in your home?

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.

Today’s financial tool

The BigCharts website is great for charting stocks, but it’s also useful for getting historical stock quotes. Type CA: in front of TSX-listed stock symbols.

