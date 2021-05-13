What to do with your haul if you sell your house and rent

A newsletter last week asked for ideas on how a reader who sold a home and plans to rent for a while should invest proceeds from the sale. The comments that keep pouring in tell us a lot about the psychology of investing and home ownership in 2021.
First off, many homeowners have either sold a home and pivoted to renting or are thinking about it. “I think this idea is brilliant as I have just done the same,” one of the 100+ responses said. “Finally someone else is thinking about what I just did,” said another.
Quite a few responses were from people who think this reader made a mistake because house prices are headed higher. “I have anxiety for this person as they sit and realize the market will continue to appreciate or stay high for many years to come,” one response said.
Suggestions on what this reader should do with the proceeds from the sale of his property can be divided into three categories – conservative, risky and hyper risky. Overall, the comments reflect the fact all kinds of financial assets have jumped in price over the past year and investors are feeling cocky.
The conservative take on what to do with the money was to use guaranteed investment certificates and/or high interest savings accounts. Several readers mentioned using Canadian Tire Bank, which as of mid-week offered 1.55 per cent on savings.
The problem with high interest accounts and GICs is staying within deposit insurance limits. Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. (Canadian Tire Bank is a member) covers eligible accounts to a limit of $100,000 in combined principal and interest. Credit unions may have higher limits, or unlimited coverage.
The reader who asked for suggestions on what to do with his house sale proceeds plans to rent for two years and then reassess. Several readers sensibly said that’s too short a timeframe for investing in stocks, and that would be my view as well.
But many people felt comfortable suggesting stocks, notably dividend stocks.”[You] really can’t lose if you play it smart,” said one response. “If he does his due diligence and places in safe stocks with dividends he will be laughing.”
Bank stocks were suggested up a lot, as were dividend stalwarts like BCE and Fortis. Note: Dividend stocks are in no way immune to stock market plunges.
Several people advised this reader to keep his money in real estate by purchasing shares of a real estate investment trust, or REIT, or a mortgage investment corporation, or MIC. The most offbeat suggestion: “Buy Italian real estate.”
The hyper risky suggestions focused on crypto currency. “Buy bitcoin,” one response said. “Keep it in cold storage and don’t sell for five-plus years.”
Ask Rob
Q: I’m planning on selling my house and I will need to decide how to “spend” the proceeds. I am 77 years of age and in reasonable health with approximately $390,000 in investments as well as a pension, CPP and OAS. Distributing the funds to nieces and nephews early will help to avoid some probate fees. Is this a wise move? Am I allowed to give them the money without any tax implications for them?
A: I get detailed questions like this from readers fairly often and my usual response is to suggest a big-picture analysis from a financial planner. And so, once again, I present a national directory of fee-for-service financial planners who work on an hourly or flat rate and aren’t compensated through the sale of products or management of investment portfolios.
