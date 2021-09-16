 Skip to main content
Household Finances

Carrick on Money

Where do Globe investor journalists get their morning updates on stocks and more?

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
One question I get asked often is where people with an interest in investing go to get the information they need each day. For answers, I checked in with some members of The Globe and Mail’s investing team. Here’s what they had to say.

Darcy Keith is like me in starting his day with Globeinvestor: “There’s a lot here every morning to keep me informed as a Canadian investor and stay ahead of the curve,” he writes. “The Before the Bell morning report tells me what’s happening in overseas markets and how the market day is shaping up in Canada as well, including constantly updated charts on both TSX and U.S. futures. The daily analyst upgrades and downgrades file is not only chalk full of investment ideas, but delivers the news on rating actions that will often move stock prices later that day. Scott Barlow’s top links provides a curated quick glance of some of the most notable Street research every morning on markets. And of course, there are many insightful columns, news stories and features to be found here every day from Canada’s largest business and investing newsroom.”

Darcy also uses CNBC.com: “This is a great website for digesting quickly what’s happening in the markets overseas and during the pre-market hours on Wall Street. U.S. futures and other key market indicators, including bond yields, are displayed prominently at the top of the site. You can easily toggle between global regions and various markets, including commodities and currencies, to not only find the latest quotes but also explanations on what’s behind the moves. The site is also very fast at reporting breaking U.S. economic and corporate news developments that will shape the market day ahead.”

David Berman added The Wall Street Journal to this list: “Packed with market moving info from around the world, though focused on the United States, The Wall Street Journal delivers a concise, accessible and expansive review of everything that’s going on in the stock market and the economy. Good investing articles that can inspire, and they go well with my morning cappuccinos.”

After diving into Globeinvestor in the morning, I might look in on MarketWatch to see what’s happening in global markets and how the trading day looks to be shaping up in North America. It’s also a handy place to track intraday moves on bonds – the five-year Government of Canada bond, for example. Watch this bond to get a sense of what’s coming for five-year fixed rate mortgages.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Housing and the election

Here’s a comparison of the housing policies of the three main federal political parties ahead of the election on Monday, this one by the alternative Toronto publication NOW. Five first-time voters talk about the issues they’re focusing on for Monday’s election – housing affordability comes up a lot. And, finally, a look at how rising interest rates might cool the housing market.

Hedging for homeowners

An investment blogger on how people with a lot of their wealth tied up in real estate can hedge, or protect, their investment. A U.S. perspective, which is noteworthy because the housing market there imploded in 2008.

A parent on voting for child care in the election

One parent’s take on the Liberal and NDP promise of $10-a-day child care and the Conservative promise of a tax credit for families with children in care.

The latest developments in zero-commission stock trading

A look at how the brokerage industry has responded to the recent move by National Bank Direct Brokerage to eliminate commissions on trades of stocks and exchange-traded funds.

Ask Rob

Q: I am finishing up an advanced degree and starting work later this year where I will be earning over $100,000. It’s a pretty stable job. Should I withdraw the $35,000 I have in RRSPs, put it in a cash account and recontribute it over the next few years?

A: The point of doing this would be to apply the tax break for RRSP contributions to a bigger income – the $100,000 salary. Unfortunately, you cannot recontribute money withdrawn from an RRSP for reasons other than buying a home or continuing your education.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Today’s financial tool

Introducing Trove, an online financial resource for financially vulnerable people. Educational content and worksheets on budgeting, tax filing, government benefits and dealing with debt. Trove was launched by Prosper, a charity that helps low-income people.

The money-free zone

Pretty sure you’ll find something on this list of 50 essential Motown songs that you haven’t heard before.

Financial Facelift callout

Has the pandemic derailed your financial plan? Get some FREE advice from The Globe and Mail about your unique financial situation by emailing finfacelift@gmail.com to be part of our Financial Facelift series. You can share your story under a false name and our photographers will obscure your identity in obscure your identity in one of our trademark Financial Facelift photos. We’re especially keen to hear from the young, the struggling, the self-employed, the partially-employed, restaurant workers, freelancers, contract workers and small business owners. Hopefully our advice can help you weather these stormy times and help make sure your financial future is secure.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories

More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

