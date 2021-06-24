Why Canadians need to pay close attention when shopping for travel insurance

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Why Canadians need to pay close attention when shopping for travel insurance

Salmaan Farooqui
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Travellers arrive at Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Feb. 22, 2021. Experts say Canadians looking to head abroad once border restrictions ease should pay close attention to what their travel insurance will and will not cover.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Canadians who are eager to be part of the first wave of travellers to head abroad once border restrictions ease should pay close attention to what their travel insurance will and will not cover, experts say.

There may be many exemptions in coverage at the moment since the Canadian government is still advising against non-essential travel to all foreign countries, the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada said.

In particular, travellers should confirm that their policy covers trip cancellation and COVID-19-related health emergencies, said Will McAleer, executive director of THIA.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s quarantine hotels, provinces’ border rules: What you need to know about travel

“The key thing to look for is will your policy cover you if there’s a travel advisory to avoid all non-essential travel,” he said.

According to McAleer, most insurance providers will not currently cover trip interruptions that happen before you leave and are a direct impact of the pandemic.

In addition, many providers will likely make changes to how much compensation you’re entitled to for common claims.

He said many insurance providers have lower maximum payout amounts for issues related to COVID-19, and may only pay a small per diem in certain scenarios, rather than a large overall amount.

For example, he said some insurance providers capped per diem payments at around $150 for people who get COVID-19 and incur expenses related to quarantine measures and testing.

One way to maximize what you’re entitled to is by getting vaccinated, McAleer said.

The travel association said some insurance companies are already mandating different maximum payouts for people based on their vaccination status. McAleer said one insurance agency he knows of has a maximum payout of $5 million for a COVID-19 related medical emergency for fully vaccinated clients, compared to only a $1 million payout for those who aren’t.

Story continues below advertisement

Am I eligible for a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose? The latest rules by province

Even if you do your due diligence, consumers should expect to have to pay some money out of pocket if their trip is disrupted, said Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business.

“There’s lots of fine print restrictions,” said Lee.

“Anyone who says, ‘I just want to be completely insured so if I go abroad I don’t lose a penny to get back home,’ I think that’s an expectation that’s not valid.”

He said travellers should be aware that insurance companies can change their policies on a whim, and said those companies need to protect themselves from taking on too much risk.

According to Lee, the top risk facing travellers is the threat of border closures that spark a mad rush to change flights and get back home.

Both McAleer and Lee say they expect travel insurance will start returning to normal when there is more certainty around the end of the pandemic, and when countries lift their travel advisories.

Story continues below advertisement

McAleer said consumers should also carefully consider where they decide to spend their holiday, since the security situations of certain destinations have changed.

He pointed out that the global pandemic has been an economic crisis as well as a health crisis, and there may be an increase in crime in countries where economic conditions deteriorated.

“Some of the destinations that were once very safe and secure may not be any more,” said McAleer.

“The world might be a bit different out there, and early travellers might be more susceptible to some of the more minor petty crimes and pickpocketing and things like that.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies