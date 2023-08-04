Open this photo in gallery: Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is currently riding high as host of CTV’s new game show Battle of the Generations. So why does she secretly miss flipping burgers in the Toronto suburbs for minimum wage?

My very first job was at Harvey’s, the Morningside Avenue location, and the way I got it was pretty wild. My sister’s friend worked there, and we went to pick her up after a shift one night. I was sitting in the back seat in my pyjamas, literally, because it was midnight. My sister’s friend got in the car all flustered because multiple people had quit that day and they were very understaffed.

I was 16 and had never had a job before, but I was looking, so I said, “Maybe I should apply?” She said, “Come inside right now for an interview.” I said, “Woah, not now, I’m in my pyjamas!” I should specify these were not cute pyjamas; they were the ugly kind. But she dragged me out of the car, over to the manager’s office and introduced me.

The manager asked me exactly two questions. The first was something like, “What are you like at school?” My sister’s friend jumped in and said, “She’s so smart, she’s got straight As and she’s valedictorian!” The next question was, “When can you start?”

They hired me on the spot and I started the very next day. I had to get a pair of grease-resistant shoes because the floor was slippery. I wore a Harvey’s shirt, which I still have and my mom wears when she dyes her hair. And I had to wear a hat and a hairnet. Getting all my hair in a hairnet isn’t easy, but I learned, thanks to Harvey’s.

I did everything there: the drive-through, cash register, garnishing. I always wanted to grill though and I almost never got to be the grill master. The one beef I have with that job was that they always gave the grill to a dude. I make an amazing burger to this day, so they were missing out.

One day I was refilling the forks while everyone else was standing around chatting. The manager came up to me – I remember this verbatim – and said, “No matter what you do, you’re such a hard worker.” All just from filling the forks, which I was doing rather meticulously, as I kind of have an obsessive personality. When I want to do something, I want it done just so, which up until then, I didn’t realize could be a good thing.

I was paid minimum wage, $6.95 an hour, and we didn’t get free burgers, although I admit sometimes we took one anyhow. We weren’t allowed to get tips. As for the customers, for every nice person that ordered there was another who’d charge in and say, “I want my burger but I want it to be fresh and I want it right now.” Just the impatience and lack of compassion toward us sometimes was pretty bad, which is why I’m always nice to everyone I meet in the service industry. I know how much they have to deal with all day long.

It especially wasn’t easy to have people that I knew, other kids from school or my street, come into the restaurant. I remember trying to get out of it at first, hide in the back so I wouldn’t have to do it, but you can’t do that every time. I had to learn to keep my head up and remember this was my job. Every job matters, I really believe that. Everyone plays a role and everyone’s role has value.

I ended up working at Harvey’s for two years, and maybe it sounds silly, but some days I really miss it. These days, my schedule’s crazy and my brain’s divided across 50 places. There was something really nice about my whole job being to make someone happy with a perfect burger.

As told to Rosemary Counter

