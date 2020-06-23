Will paying off a loan hurt my credit score?

I’m impressed with how people have raised their game over the years in understanding the important of credit scores. But I still see cases where people put a greater priority on maintaining their score than they do on sound personal finance.
What’s best for your finances isn’t always optimum for your credit score. This point was highlighted when I consulted a credit expert to answer the following question from a reader: “Would paying off my only installment loan early hurt my hurt credit score? I want to save a couple of thousand in interest -- would the effect of saving the interest be better than the credit score offset?”
The answer from Julie Kuzmic, director of consumer advocacy at Equifax Canada, is that paying off a loan early does not, all by itself, affect a credit score. “There isn’t an aspect in the algorithms that says ‘extra points for paying something off early,’ or the reverse.”
Where paying off the loan could come into play is in how it affects:
- the number of open accounts
- the average age of open accounts
- the type of open accounts (installment loans versus lines of credit)
- balance owing on open accounts
“Some people might see a score change when reducing the number of open accounts while others may not,” Ms. Kuzmic said. “The change could be positive or negative, depending on the other information in the credit file.”
The single biggest factor in credit score calculations: Paying bills on time, Ms. Kuzmic said.
To answer this reader’s question, it’s possible that paying off the loan could have a positive or negative effect on his credit score – it depends on what else is in his credit history. Whatever the impact, it’s of secondary importance to the benefit of paying off the loan and saving, to quote this reader, “a couple of thousand in interest.”
Join us on Wednesday June 24th at 1 pm EST for an Instagram Live Q&A
Real estate is always a hot topic, but the pandemic that devastated Canada's economy and job market has added an extra layer of stress around our housing situations.
And in this week's episode of our Stress Test podcast, Roma and I look at Canada's obsession with home ownership. We hear from a millennial who bought a condo right before the coronavirus struck. Plus, I talk with John Pasalis, the founder of a real estate brokerage, about home-buying and renting concerns.
Ask Rob
Q: Nervous about a much anticipated second COVID wave with consequent market crash, but not wanting to convert my beloved portfolio to cash at current prices, I've placed trailing stop orders with all my holdings. What do you think of this strategy?
A: First, here’s a definition of trailing stop orders. Using them in this situation sounds like an attempt at market timing, which means trying to anticipate a good time to exit the market. What if stocks bounce back the day after your sell order goes through? How will you figure out the best time to buy back into the market? If your portfolio is well diversified and you have a long-term horizon, say 10 years or more, why sell at all? Stocks will rebound from a second wave, just as they did from the first.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
