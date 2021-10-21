There are few better ways to save money on groceries than “enjoy tonight” meat.
I’ve seen the “enjoy tonight” sticker a few times lately with savings of 50 per cent on chicken, fish and more. The catch: the meat you’re buying is right up against its best-before date.
Are you open to buying marked-down meat? I floated this question on Twitter recently and many people said they were, as long as the meat is immediately put in the freezer or cooked for dinner that night. Some people suggested asking a store to unwrap the meat or fish so you can give it a sniff for freshness. One more suggestions: for fish, try poking the flesh to see if it springs back.
There were plenty of naysayers on buying “enjoy tonight” meat. But the lesson I take away from these and other Twitter responses is that a lot of people are totally fine with it for at least some kinds of meat or fish:
- ”Absolutely, done it many times.”
- ”Yes, all the time. Go home, portion it, vacuum seal it and freeze it.”
- ”All the time. Freeze for later. Mostly red meat though. But have done seafood too.”
- ”Yes, I have and it’s always fine”
- ”I grew up on marked-down meat”
Q: What can you tell me about the Longevity Pension Fund? Would you recommend it?
Q: What can you tell me about the Longevity Pension Fund? Would you recommend it?

A: If you don't have a workplace pension and are concerned about running out of money, I recommend you consider the Longevity Pension Fund among other options.
