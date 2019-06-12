 Skip to main content

Household Finances Young adults, the gig economy, retirement and renting: Listen to our Carrick Talks Money call

Welcome back to Carrick Talks Money, our recently-launched monthly call-in series for Globe and Mail subscribers. In the latest talk, Globe Investor columnist Rob Carrick and Personal Finance editor Roma Luciw fielded subscriber questions and discussed a range of topics relating to how young adults can find their financial footing, including how to set yourself up for success in the gig economy, how to save for retirement amid competing financial pressures, how to launch yourself as an investor and how to navigate the expensive Canadian rental and housing market. If you missed it, you can listen to the call by clicking on the link below.

Our first call took place last month, on the topic of housing. You can listen to that here. Our next call-in will be in September. Check the Member Benefits page to register and send in your questions ahead of time.

