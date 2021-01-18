An epic failure of online brokers could drive away their most valued clients: well-off retirees

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Retirement

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

An epic failure of online brokers could drive away their most valued clients: well-off retirees

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The pandemic-driven investing boom may cost the online brokerage industry some of its best customers.

Brokers, notably the big bank-owned firms, have been unable to handle the volume of phone calls from clients. Long waits are common and some callers are being cut off before speaking to anyone. Who are all these people calling a brokerage, where low commissions are made economically possible by providing services primarily online?

Most of the complaints I’m getting about online brokerage phone service are from retirees, the people with the biggest accounts and a need to stay on top of their registered retirement income funds, which are subject to mandatory withdrawal rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Bad phone service sounds like a joke problem at a time when a pandemic-driven investing boom has increased demand for digital investing channels such as robo-advisers, investing apps and online brokers. But bad phone service is pervasive and it’s causing some online brokerage clients to consider full-service human advisers as an alternative.

A recent edition of the Carrick on Money e-mail newsletter (subscribe here) included a poll about online brokerage phone service. Of the 950 people who answered a question about whether they’ve had trouble reaching their broker by phone, 687 said yes. True, people mad at their online broker were most likely to participate in this poll. But 72 per cent having trouble getting through by phone is a big problem.

Here’s an even bigger worry, if you’re an online brokerage. Almost 40 per cent of the people who answered a question about whether they would consider switching to a human adviser said yes. Just more than 15 per cent said they are planning to close their online brokerage account and move to a full-service firm.

Some nuggets on the extent of bad phone service: 58 per cent of respondents said they have had to wait 90 minutes or longer to speak to a representative, and 39 per cent said they have had calls cut off by their broker before anyone answered.

A sampling of complaints I’ve received from readers in late 2020 and early 2021:

  • One reader tried to sell a bond in his portfolio and received a message to call the broker’s bond desk; he spent 10 hours over five days in early January trying unsuccessfully to get through.
  • Another reader said he spent more than two hours waiting to get through to his broker, only to be told his “call could not be completed, please call back later.”
  • Still another reader said his broker’s online chat service has been offline, and response time for e-mails is listed at five business days; the wait by phone took one hour and 45 minutes.

There are signs brokers are making a little progress in better handling phone volume. A few readers have written favourably about their firm’s call-back option, where you leave your phone number and an agent gets back to you later. Some brokers are hiring new staff and training them as quickly as possible.

Part of the reason why broker resources are stretched to the limit is that a bull market has stoked demand to set up online investing accounts and trade stocks. A sharp pullback for the market might help quiet things down, especially if it’s not followed by the kind of rocket-like recovery that took shape last spring.

Story continues below advertisement

On social media, you’ll find comments that delays in answering phones shouldn’t be a surprise to investors using a cheap online investing service. But online brokerage clients can still pay plenty, even if trading commissions are cheap.

For example, brokers charge stiff fees to clients moving money in and out of foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar. While paying little or nothing to clients holding cash in their accounts, some brokers charge 4 per cent and more to customers borrowing money for margin investing. Some firms also make money by directing client orders for U.S. stocks to certain third-party market players.

As for the old-school alternative, human advisers may answer calls right away, but they won’t be a comfortable fit for many online brokerage clients.

Most online advisers have no minimum account size, whereas the best advisers typically look after clients with large accounts. Advisers can easily charge as much as 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of a client’s assets a year, while online broker commissions top out at $9.99 a trade and several firms offer some degree of zero-commission trading for exchange-traded funds.

Plenty of advisers advise and plan in a way that more than justifies the fees they pay, but many are just salespeople who provide only modest value, if even that, over the order-taking function of online brokers.

The fact that many online brokerage clients are thinking about switching to advisers tell us something more than simply that investors are frustrated. In a digital world, you can still lose your best customers with bad phone service.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies