The Retire Rich Roadmap, a five-week newsletter course launched by The Globe and Mail this summer, is designed to help Canadians start thinking about their retirement. Each week, you’ll get a email packed with practical tips, calculators, explainers and tools you need to start your retirement planning process, whether that’s happening soon or is decades away. Here are the topics we cover.

Week 1: What is your retirement age, anyway? Doing the math to determine when you can retire can be a sobering exercise or a pleasant surprise. We walk you through the steps and provide a checklist for when you’re to start thinking about that last paycheque.

Week 2: How much your retirement will cost vs. how much you’re making right now. How much money will you need in retirement? We dissect your lifestyle costs and come up with an accurate picture of what it will cost to keep you clothed, fed, and sheltered in the future.

Week 3: Building your retirement nest egg, piece by piece. We’ll go through the most common ways to save for retirement, looking at some lesser-known options and long-term approaches to wealth building in general.

Week 4: Which parts of your retirement are you already paying for? Keeping track of how much you’ll receive from CPP, OAS, or employer pension plans can be challenging. We’ll explain the financial programs that are available for senior-aged Canadian retirees.

Week 5: Tying everything together with a will and insurance. Nobody wants to think about their death – or spend money to prepare for it. This instalment covers the big “what if” and what you need to do to ensure you don’t leave a big mess behind for your loved ones.

Are we too pessimistic about retirement?

We know Canadians are worried about their ability to stop working, but in this series of articles from this summer, Globe investing reporter Ian McGugan says the reality of retirement is far, far more positive than people think. He tackles some commonly asked questions about planning for life after work: Will I be poor and miserable in retirement? Do I really need $1.7-million? How much income do I need? How much money do I need to save for retirement? What if I’m ready for retirement – but not financially?

Yes, you can change your mind about when to start CPP and OAS

Tens of thousands of lifetime dollars potentially ride on your choice of when to start CPP retirement benefits, says Rob Carrick in this recent column. Luckily, there are do-overs if you change your mind for both CPP and Old Age Security. You can start these benefits and then decide to delay, or you can countermand a decision to wait and start receiving money now.

Charting retirement

Frederick Vettese, the former Chief Actuary of Morneau Shepell and creator of the PERC retirement calculator, has been contributing a weekly chart for Globe readers since the fall of 2022. Among the topics he’s covered: Are your retirement savings are on track? How does Canada’s retirement age compare with OECD countries? How much does it help to postpone retirement a couple of years?

Betting the house: Why your home shouldn’t be your retirement plan

We’ve all seen house prices skyrocket so who can blame Canadians for relying on home appreciation to get them through their golden years. But if you’ve got a decade-plus before you retire, much can transpire between now and then to alter the real estate supply-demand curve. In this story, Globe mortgage columnist Robert McLister lays out three such scenarios.

