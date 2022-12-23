In Tales from the Golden Age, retirees talk about their spending, savings and whether life after work is what they expected.

Liz Moore at Scanlon Creek conservation area in Bradford, Ont., on Dec. 12.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Liz Moore, 62, Bradford, Ont.

I retired a couple of years ago after working for nearly 34 years in various roles for the Ontario government. The timing was right: I felt financially secure and had many other interests that I wanted to pursue.

The transition was easy as I went from a career I loved to another big love – spending time with my grandchildren. I only had 16 weeks of maternity leave in the 1980s and always wished I could stay home with my children at that crucial stage of development. Retirement was a chance to redo that chapter I had missed, only now with my grandchildren.

As a lifelong learner, education has always been really important to me. Shortly after retiring, I decided to pursue a PhD. I also thought it would be important to give back to my community, which, up until that point, was only a place to sleep and eat. So I joined the Women’s Institute, an organization that inspires women through experiences, knowledge and skills.

Self-care is also important to me, including exercise, meditation and healthy eating. Retirement gave me the ability to focus more on these priorities. I love that I can hike with my husband every day at our local conservation area and absorb the beauty of this great country we live in. My goal is to become what’s known as a “super ager” – a term for seniors over age 80 with the mental faculties of people decades younger. It’s not just about exercise but staying on top of the latest technology to keep the brain sharp. It’s about rejecting the idea that you can’t do certain things because you’re older. My birth certificate says I am 62, but I still feel like I am 27.

When preparing for retirement, I used to wonder about finances, boredom and finding enough social activities. I’ve learned that financially, I save more money not having to go to work. I don’t need to spend as much on clothes, makeup, lunches, and fuel for my vehicle. I also have more time to shop for groceries and prepare healthy food that gets eaten and not thrown away on organic collection day. With social activities, I stay in touch with my friends from my past work and have made a whole new wonderful circle through my volunteer work. Retirement life is simpler, more fun and more interesting.

My advice to someone getting ready to retire is to focus on the transition. Accept that things will change. Look at it as a new and exciting chapter in life and figure out what makes you want to get up in the morning. Have a purpose and a passion; chances are that it will work out even better than you anticipated.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

