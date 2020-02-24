Globe Retirement Forum: When should I start my CPP retirement benefits?

The Globe and Mail Retirement Forum is a place for subscribers of all ages to ask questions about retirement and receive answers from a community that includes actual retirees. Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick will also weigh in. Want to know what works in retirement from a money and lifestyle perspective? This is the place. Send questions to rcarrick@globeandmail.com.
In this edition of the forum, a 60-year-old from Toronto named Mary asks about when to start her Canada Pension Plan retirement benefits:
“It’s tempting to begin at 60, but I have heard that it’s better to wait until you are 65/70.”
Rob says: The background here is that the standard age for starting CPP retirement benefits is 65, but you can start as early as 60 with a reduced payout or get more money by delaying as late as age 70. For the financial implications of starting early or delaying, check out the CPP Calculator we developed for Globe subscribers.
We have published several articles on why it can make financial sense to delay CPP to 70. Here’s an example – an actuary’s research showing that starting at 70 could give you roughly 150 per cent of the income you would get at 65 and nearly 250 per cent of what you would get at 60.
Does that definitively settle the matter of when to start CPP? No way. In this column, retirement income specialist Daryl Diamond makes his case for starting CPP early.
Now, let’s hear from actual retirees. When did you start your CPP benefits, why and how happy are you with your decision?
Please share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.