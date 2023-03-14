Charting Retirement is a weekly snapshot of retirement-related data.

Life expectancy depends on many factors, including gender and income. Last week I looked at how long women will live in retirement. This chart applies to Canadian males with slightly above-average income. Out of 1,000 men who are age 65 this year, 918 can expect to still be around at age 75 (versus 929 women). Just over 500 men will survive until age 89. The last male survivor is expected to pass away between ages 108 and 110.

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.