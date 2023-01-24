Skip to main content
charting retirement
Frederick Vettese
Special to The Globe and Mail

Canadians are indeed living longer, but anyone planning to enjoy their retirement years may be more interested in knowing how many years can they expect to live disability-free. The chart shows the trends for Canadian women, a group I chose randomly, at age 65. Healthy life expectancy was about 15 years as of 2009/10 and didn’t improve by 2015. It had, however, risen from 13.3 in 1994/95.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct