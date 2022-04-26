To some extent, the senior on a fixed income is a myth.

Canada Pension Plan retirement benefits are adjusted for inflation once annually, and Old Age Security payments are reviewed quarterly to reflect rising living costs. Many of the dividend stocks that many seniors own directly or through funds increase their cash payouts every year or so. Growth from owning stocks or equity funds also takes the edge off inflation.

Seniors fortunate enough to have defined benefit pensions may also have some degree of inflation protection, particularly those who worked in government. DB pensions pay monthly cash for life – you don’t have to worry about the kind of volatility we’re seeing in financial markets today.

And yet, seniors are very far from inflation-proof. Retirees can’t take advantage of today’s tight job market to ask for a raise or bonus, or find a better-paying job. Short of going back to work, they don’t have a way to make the kind of leap in income that compensates for today’s high inflation rate.

Seniors, tell me how you’re doing with inflation by completing this anonymous survey. I’ll report back soon on what the results tell us about facing up to inflation when you’re retired.

Q&A

Q: My husband and I have come into some U.S. dollars from an inheritance. We thought we’d invest some in the U.S. market and, later, convert it to Canadian dollars when the exchange rate is more favourable. My question is whether it’s worth the hassle. I read about withholding taxes on dividends.

A: Check out this tax guide for info on the treatment of dividends from Canadian and U.S. stocks in both registered and nonregistered accounts.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

