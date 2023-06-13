Special to The Globe and Mail

Two aspects of your lifestyle can significantly affect how long you live: smoking and weight. Consider a white male, 60, 5 feet 10 inches tall, who is a university graduate and a moderate drinker with no serious health issues – except as shown at Level 5 in the table below. (We will look at outcomes for women next week.) Obese smokers would be well beyond Level 5 in terms of diminished life expectancy. Factors such as exercise, diet and alcohol intake appear to have only a minor impact on life expectancy but likely a major impact on quality of life. Note the average life expectancy across the entire male population is close to Level 2 in the chart.

How does your lifestyle affect your life expectancy? Life expectancy for a male aged 60 89 years 88 87 86 85 84 83 82 81 80 79 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Males who weigh 175 lbs. Lifestyle Males who never smoked Never smoked Level 1 Weighs 175 lbs. Former smoker (until age 35) Level 2 Weighs 200 lbs. Former smoker (now casual) Level 3 Weighs 225 lbs. Still smokes Level 4 Weighs 250 lbs. Still smokes (and developed COPD) Level 5 Weighs 250 lbs. and has type 2 diabetes the globe and mail, source: Calculations using the calculator found at projectbiglife.ca. Assume 20 cigarettes a day for regular smokers since age 18, but just 3 a day for casual smokers; frederick vettese

Frederick Vettese is a former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and the author of Retirement Income for Life.