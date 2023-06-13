Skip to main content
charting retirement
Frederick Vettese
Special to The Globe and Mail

Two aspects of your lifestyle can significantly affect how long you live: smoking and weight. Consider a white male, 60, 5 feet 10 inches tall, who is a university graduate and a moderate drinker with no serious health issues – except as shown at Level 5 in the table below. (We will look at outcomes for women next week.) Obese smokers would be well beyond Level 5 in terms of diminished life expectancy. Factors such as exercise, diet and alcohol intake appear to have only a minor impact on life expectancy but likely a major impact on quality of life. Note the average life expectancy across the entire male population is close to Level 2 in the chart.

How does your lifestyle affect your life expectancy?

Life expectancy for a male aged 60

89 years

88

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Males who weigh 175 lbs.

Lifestyle

Males who never smoked

Never smoked

Level 1

Weighs 175 lbs.

Former smoker (until age 35)

Level 2

Weighs 200 lbs.

Former smoker (now casual)

Level 3

Weighs 225 lbs.

Still smokes

Level 4

Weighs 250 lbs.

Still smokes (and developed

COPD)

Level 5

Weighs 250 lbs. and has

type 2 diabetes

the globe and mail, source: Calculations using the calculator found

at projectbiglife.ca. Assume 20 cigarettes a day for regular smokers

since age 18, but just 3 a day for casual smokers; frederick vettese

Frederick Vettese is a former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and the author of Retirement Income for Life.

