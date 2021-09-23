 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Retirement

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is betting big on reverse mortgages

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A home on Heslop Road in Milton, Ont., is photographed on Oct 15 2019. Housing numbers are up and Milton, Burlington and Hamilton ,are some of the cities that are doing well re: price increases.

Fred Lum

Another step was taken this week in the march of reverse mortgages toward the mainstream of Canadian financial life.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has bought HomeEquity Bank, by far the largest provider of reverse mortgages in this country. For the reverse mortgage business, this is a big deal.

Pension plans own assets chosen to help them meet their obligations to pay income for life to retired plan members. Teachers obviously sees the reverse mortgage business providing the stability and growth it needs. Essentially, it’s betting that reverse mortgages will get more popular.

Story continues below advertisement

No doubt, they will. Aging demographics, a shift in attitudes toward long-term care and ballooning home equity in a hot housing market are all factors that support the inclusion of reverse mortgages as a retirement planning option.

So does the view among some homeowners that their house is their retirement plan. That’s a plea I often hear when any proposal to tax profits on the sale of houses is discussed.

A reverse mortgage is a way for people 55 and up to tap into their home equity and not repay what they owe until the property is sold. Reverse mortgages have been around in Canada since 1986 and are now worth more than $5-billion in total.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan buys alternative mortgage lender

To be blunt, that’s small scale. You want a financial product with heft? A trio of mutual funds sold in Royal Bank of Canada branches, the RBC select conservative, balanced and growth portfolios, have combined assets of about $106-billion.

Reverse mortgages have their fair share of negatives – interest rates are comparatively high, there are setup fees and penalties for paying them off early and they can burn up substantial equity if you hold them through periods where home prices are flat or falling. But they’re also a problem solver if you live in a paid-off house that has soared in value and need cash to bridge you to a point in the not-too-distant future when you expect to sell and downsize or move into a retirement home.

One sign of faith in the future of reverse mortgages is the emergence of competitors to HomeEquity Bank. Equitable Bank’s reverse mortgage product was introduced in 2018 and a new player, Bloom Finance Co., has quietly entered the business.

Now, an endorsement of reverse mortgages has come from one of the country’s largest pension plans. Steven Ranson, chief executive officer at HomeEquity Bank, said Teachers had been looking at his company for two years and was attracted to the growth potential for reverse mortgages in an aging population that will need options for retirement planning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of their thesis is that, notwithstanding the tremendous growth we’ve had, Canada is a bit underpenetrated in terms of the over-65 market,” he said.

HomeEquity Bank’s forecast volume of $1-billion in reverse mortgages this year would be a 20 per cent increase over 2020, a slow year because of the pandemic. “When people feel good about the world, we do notice our business does well,” Mr. Ranson said.

Customers of HomeEquity Bank can borrow up to 55 per cent of their home equity through the company’s flagship product, but Mr. Ranson said the average loan is about 30 per cent.

Reverse mortgages are worth a look for seniors who want to remain in their homes but need money to retrofit or upgrade their homes to accommodate their needs. A reverse mortgage could help push off the day where someone has to move into a long-term care home. Seniors without much in retirement savings could dip into the equity they’ve built in the recent housing boom to generate income to live on.

A home equity line of credit is an alternative to reverse mortgages with a lower interest rate, but a requirement to at least make interest payments monthly. HELOCs can be difficult for seniors to set up if they don’t already have one that dates back to their days with a mortgage.

If you saved well for retirement, reverse mortgages will be of zero interest to you. But they’re there for people who need financial options in retirement. A pension plan giant thinks they will get bigger.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies