The line segments in the chart represent the average length of the retirement period in various Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Italy ranks first while Canada is near the median. Americans have a comparatively short life expectancy, owing largely to a high obesity rate, limited access to health care and one of the biggest income gaps in the world. While the average retirement period increased substantially in most countries since 1970, that trend is now stabilizing, and even reversing, as a result of slowing mortality improvements and increasing normal retirement ages.

Average years spent in retirement by country Normal retirement age Life expectancy from 65 Years in retirement Italy 24.3 24.3 23.4 23.4 22.2 21.9 21.7 21.7 20.9 20.9 20.4 20.2 20.1 19.8 19.2 19.2 19.0 18.9 18.8 18.5 62 86.3 South Korea 62 86.3 France 63.5 86.9 Greece 62 85.4 Japan 65 87.2 Spain 65 86.9 Switzerland 65 86.7 Colombia 62 83.7 Sweden 65 85.9 Canada 65 85.9 Australia 66 86.4 Chile 65 85.2 Portugal 65.3 85.4 Ireland 66 85.8 Germany 65.7 84.9 Denmark 65.5 84.7 Britain 66 85 Netherlands 66.3 85.2 Norway 67 85.8 U.S. 66 84.5 70 80 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FRED VETTESE; OECD

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.