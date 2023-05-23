Skip to main content
Frederick Vettese
Special to The Globe and Mail

The line segments in the chart represent the average length of the retirement period in various Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Italy ranks first while Canada is near the median. Americans have a comparatively short life expectancy, owing largely to a high obesity rate, limited access to health care and one of the biggest income gaps in the world. While the average retirement period increased substantially in most countries since 1970, that trend is now stabilizing, and even reversing, as a result of slowing mortality improvements and increasing normal retirement ages.

Average years spent in retirement

by country

Normal

retirement age

Life expectancy

from 65

Years in

retirement

Italy

24.3

24.3

23.4

23.4

22.2

21.9

21.7

21.7

20.9

20.9

20.4

20.2

20.1

19.8

19.2

19.2

19.0

18.9

18.8

18.5

62

86.3

South Korea

62

86.3

France

63.5

86.9

Greece

62

85.4

Japan

65

87.2

Spain

65

86.9

Switzerland

65

86.7

Colombia

62

83.7

Sweden

65

85.9

Canada

65

85.9

Australia

66

86.4

Chile

65

85.2

Portugal

65.3

85.4

Ireland

66

85.8

Germany

65.7

84.9

Denmark

65.5

84.7

Britain

66

85

Netherlands

66.3

85.2

Norway

67

85.8

U.S.

66

84.5

70

80

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: FRED VETTESE; OECD

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FRED VETTESE; OECD

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.

