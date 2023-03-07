Charting Retirement is a weekly snapshot of retirement-related data.

No one knows how long they’ll live but if you have a large enough group, a pattern emerges. Let’s look at Canadian women: Imagine 1,000 women at the age of 65. Ten years later, 929 are still alive (the yellow bar). By 90, more than half are still alive. The last survivor is expected to die between 109 and 115. We’ll look at the pattern for men next week.

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.