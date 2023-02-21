Charting Retirement is a weekly snapshot of retirement-related data.

A retiring couple who are both the same age looking to generate $75,000 of annual income – including OAS, CPP and future increases in income – will need RRSP savings ranging from just under half a million if they stop working at 65 to $1.5-million if they retire at 55. The amount also depends on whether they start their CPP pensions early or wait until 70. To be conservative, these estimates are based on both spouses living to 93 and on lower-than-average investment returns.

(Source: Author’s calculations are based on the calculator found at www.perc-pro.ca/perc)

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.