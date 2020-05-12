 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Retirement

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Seniors deserve help with expenses in the pandemic, but investment losses are another matter

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government is doing right by seniors in paying them as much as $500 to help with expenses incurred as a result of physical distancing.

The bulk of government financial help in the pandemic has been designed to replace the income of laid off workers and help their employers survive the economic shutdown. Seniors don’t fit this model, but they are incurring extra costs as a result of physical distancing.

There has also been a “we’re all in this together” theme to the government response to the pandemic. Helping everyone but seniors would be callous.

Story continues below advertisement

But there’s an important distinction to be made between helping seniors with their costs, as the feds are doing, and helping them with the investment losses they’ve had in the stock market plunge of late February and March. So far, and rightly so, the government hasn’t addressed investment losses by seniors.

Many seniors were shocked by how quickly and sharply stocks fell. They feel vulnerable as a result and have been waiting to see what financial support the federal government might offer. The cash payments announced Tuesday may disappoint some, but it’s not the job of government to backstop individual investing losses. If anyone loses money in the stock market, that’s on them.

The financial support for seniors announced Tuesday consists of a onetime, tax-free payment of $300 to people eligible to receive Old Age Security. An extra $200 will be paid to low-income seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

The maximum $500 in payments will offset the added costs of living with physical distancing. For example, it costs more to have groceries delivered than it does to shop in person and take advantage of what’s on sale. What this federal money won’t likely do is calm the nerves of seniors whose investment portfolios were exposed to the recent stock market crash.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell about 37 per cent in a little more than a month, which is an exceedingly rough ride. The index has since halved its loss, but the trauma of the decline remains.

Ottawa hasn’t ignored investment losses incurred by retirees. For 2020, the minimum mandatory withdrawal from registered retirement income funds has been reduced by 25 per cent. If a senior has to sell hard-hit stocks or equity funds to pay for a RRIF withdrawal, this move reduces the sting a little bit.

The feds should have waived this year’s RRIF withdrawal requirement entirely. They could still do that, but they’d have to take an additional step of allowing people who already made a RRIF withdrawal to put the money back in without penalty. This would be a huge hassle for all concerned, seniors and their advisers and investment firms, but also a morale booster for retirees who feel they were mugged by the stock market.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a flaw of our retirement system that seniors feel the pain of stock market declines as intensely as they do. We’d all be better off if more people retired with defined benefit pension plans, where cash is paid monthly as long as you live and professional money managers handle stock market ups and downs.

Without a defined benefit pension, you have to rely on your own investing skills, or those of an investment adviser. You need to pay close attention to your retirement investments, notably the mix of stocks, bonds and cash. At all times, you need to be prepared for the kind of stock market decline we saw recently.

The extent of the stress felt by seniors about their investments recently suggests they may not have been as conscious of risk as they should have been. They may need to work harder, either themselves or by questioning their adviser, to prepare their retirement investments for big stock market declines.

Helping seniors cover extra living costs in the pandemic is compassionate. But helping them with investment losses sends a message that there’s a safety net for people who don’t manage their investments well. Unfortunately, that’s not true in our retirement system for many people. They have to look after themselves.

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies