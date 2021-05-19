 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Retirement

Register
AdChoices
Managing Your Wealth

Should you borrow to invest?

JOEL SCHLESINGER
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

The combination of rock-bottom interest rates and a sustained market recovery has created what some investors believe are ideal conditions to borrow money to invest to achieve longer-term returns.

Indeed, investors are borrowing to invest at record levels. According to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, monthly client margin debt – which is money lent by brokers to buy or short a stock – hit an all-time high $31.8-billion in February. In the U.S., margin debt tracked by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority surpassed US$847-billion in April, also a record.

To some, leveraged investing is a recipe for market disasters, like the 2008-09 meltdown. However, the strategy can be effective when used wisely, according to investment advisers who have helped clients borrow to invest in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not something everyone should do, but I do believe it’s something everyone should consider,” says Anthony Maiorino, head of RBC Wealth Management Services in Toronto.

The two main upsides are intriguing: augmented market returns and transforming nondeductible debt into tax-deductible debt. By borrowing money to invest in a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks in a nonregistered portfolio, for example, the loan interest costs become deductible against income, Mr. Maiorino adds.

Borrowing to invest can also increase wealth accumulation over time, he says.

Mortgages are leveraged investments, too

Still, many investors are reluctant because of the perceived risk of market losses amplified by the loan, says Jeff Ryall, an investment advisor with Cardinal Capital Management Inc. in Winnipeg.

Yet, Canadians with a mortgage are essentially doing the same thing, he says.

“The big difference is your portfolio is priced daily, which can lead to stress,” Mr. Ryall says. “You don’t really think about [your home] as a leveraged investment because home prices are relatively stable, and you make your monthly mortgage payment.”

Of course, another difference between taking out a mortgage to buy a home versus borrowing to invest in the stock market is you can’t live in your stock portfolio, he adds.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the principle is the same: borrowing to invest to build long-term wealth, says Derek Beatty, vice-president and senior investment counsellor at BMO Private Wealth in Calgary.

Borrowing to invest strategies

Central to investing in the markets is trying to “create a positive spread” between the interest cost of borrowing and the market return you receive from the investments purchased with the loan, Mr. Beatty explains.

“Especially if you can deduct the interest cost, then that spread is even wider because the cost of borrowing goes down even further on an after-tax perspective.”

To do this, the leveraged strategy must be used in a nonregistered portfolio and not in a registered retirement savings plan or a tax-free savings account.

Also, the loan proceeds generally must be used to purchase income-producing securities so the interest on the loan – be it a margin account from their broker, or a line of credit from a financial institution – meets the Canada Revenue Agency rules for deducting interest.

Dividend stocks are the preferred vehicle for this strategy because they provide a total return to create “the positive spread” over the loan cost while leaving a “paper trail” of dividend income for tax purposes, Mr. Beatty says.

Story continues below advertisement

Before selecting investments, it’s important to ensure you have the financial capacity to borrow money and service the loan on a continuing basis, Mr. Beatty says.

“You want to make sure you have the cash flow to support the debt payments.”

One option for investors with home equity is using a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to bankroll the loan.

A spin on this strategy is the “Smith Manoeuvre,” which makes interest on a residential mortgage tax-deductible in Canada. The strategy involves homeowners making principal payments against the mortgage and then borrowing the same amount on a line of credit used to buy investments, which makes the interest tax-deductible.

Over time, the nondeductible house mortgage falls in value while the loan increases and the investments’ value presumably grows faster than the outstanding debt.

Mr. Ryall notes the strategy is very high-risk, and while “a valid strategy in theory,” is not recommended to Cardinal clients.

Story continues below advertisement

The advantages of any HELOC strategy are that it typically offers lower rates than investment loans and allows for interest-only payments.

And keeping costs low is important as they are “drags on returns,” Mr. Ryall says. (He cautions investors should always have a repayment plan for their loan.) “And then you have to take on market risk on top.”

Like the potential returns, losses are “magnified” by leverage, Mr. Beatty adds. “Everyone is comfortable with making money, but everyone is also a lot less comfortable with losing money.”

Consider your investing behaviour

Awareness of behavioural investing is helpful, Mr. Maiorino says. “Behavioural investing tells us that, as much as we try to avoid selling into a down market, we have a strong tendency to do that anyway.”

Losses can especially induce anxiety when using leverage because the effect is amplified, Mr. Ryall says. For example, a $50,000 loan on a $100,000 investment increasing 25 per cent creates a 50-per-cent return (not including taxes, fees and interest costs). But a 25-per-cent drop results in a 50-per-cent decline in value on the initial investment of $50,000.

Many investors are tempted to sell, realizing capital losses, but those who resist the urge should see their investment recover and become profitable, Mr. Ryall says.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, patience isn’t all that’s required.

Mr. Maiorino says investors must have adequate cash flow to service the debt for the long term, as well as margin calls should the lender want more collateral.

“Even then, it’s not as simple as saying, ‘if you meet these criteria, then you should do this.’ ”

The strategy should be contextualized within a broader financial plan, Mr. Maiorino adds.

“As unsexy as it sounds, it really comes down to doing a financial plan and then asking, ‘Does this strategy work for you?’ ”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies