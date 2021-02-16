Some of your cash hoard should go into RRSPs

There’s roughly $150-billion of extra savings in bank accounts as a result of measures to fight the pandemic by keeping people at home. Give some thought to putting some in a registered retirement savings plan before the March 1 contribution deadline
Economists expect some of these billions to be spent when the pandemic eases, which is both understandable and desirable. Consumer spending will be important in getting the economy back to normal levels. But money parked in savings also presents an unusual opportunity to build up your resources for retirement, especially if you’re part of the majority of people who don’t have workplace pensions.
RRSPs are like a once dominant but now fading consumer brand. Tax-free savings accounts have cut into RRSP popularity. Seniors complain about the taxes they pay on withdrawals from RRSPs and registered retirement income funds. Young people put a turnstile on their RRSP contributions – money goes in, then comes out for a house down payment.
If you’re weighing a contribution to an RRSP versus a TFSA, check out this column I wrote a while back. There’s a lot to like about TFSAs as a retirement savings vehicle, including the fact that withdrawals generate no tax. RRSP withdrawals are taxed like regular income.
But TFSAs can be dipped into easily. The money you meant for retirement could easily be next summer’s landscaping project. Withdrawing money from RRSPs can be done, but there’s enough friction involved to make you think twice about it.
One more pitch for RRSPs: Even maxxing out your TFSA contributions every year might not generate enough retirement savings.
A couple of conflicting polls have been issued in 2021 about RRSP intentions. A poll sponsored by the investment firm Edward Jones found that just 31 per cent of participants intended to make an RRSP contribution this year. Bank of Montreal’s latest annual RRSP survey found that 64 per cent of people had made or planned to put money in an RRSP before the March 1 deadline. Hey, it’s a weird time. People are clearly uncertain about what to do with their money.
But here’s the thing about 2021 – lots of money is sitting on the sidelines earning close to nothing in a savings account. Consider putting some of it to work for retirement. For ideas on how to do that in today’s stock market conditions, check out this recent column.
Guest Q&A
Our guest today is the millennial investing blogger Urgen Kuyee, who I met several years back after doing a session on ETF investing at the MoneyShow in Toronto. Mr. Kuyee, 32, works a nurse and writes the Passionate Bibliophile blog, where he interviews people in the financial world.
Q: Urgen, how old were you when you started taking an interest in investing and personal finance?
A: My first “investment” was in 2007, my very first year in Canada. I was 18. I invested $1,000 into a one-year guaranteed investment certificate and earned 4 per cent interest. Good luck getting 4 per cent interest on a one-year GIC today. Consequently, I started investing in TD e-series index funds in 2010 due to their low management expense ratio.
Q: Tell us about your blog – how do you pick the people you interview?
A: My blog, Passionate Bibliophile, was born in 2016. I started the blog to help Canadians, especially millennials and healthcare workers, learn more about investing. I pick the people I interview when I know I can learn more from them. Granted, my subscribers and readers get to learn as well, but that’s bonus points for me.
Q: What personal finance/investing lessons have you learned in the pandemic?
A: The biggest lesson I have learned during this pandemic is – my fellow millennials, I hope you are reading this – is that we are punished for saving and rewarded for investing. Make sure you are investing your money, not saving. There is only one wrinkle: Have three to six months of savings for an emergency fund.
Q: How has your perspective on finances been shaped by the fact that you’re a health care worker (thanks for your hard work, btw)?
A: As a nurse, most of the clients I look after are above 70. Many have reminded me having a healthy body and healthy mind is of more importance than money.
Q: What have you been doing with your own investments lately – are you trading stocks, buying GameStop, getting into crypto?
A: Oh boy, a lot. Last year, I sold all my TD e-Series index funds after buying them on a dollar-cost averaging basis for 10 years. It was a good run. What’s more, I sold all my SNC-Lavalin and Dollarama shares recently. It was a bad run. I added some Galaxy Digital Holdings shares to my portfolio a couple of months ago. Perhaps most remarkably, after COVID-19 happened last March and all the money-printing that took place, I got into Bitcoin and went down the rabbit hole. No, I did not buy GameStop.
The money-free zone
The website Cover Me is a showcase for nuggets like the Black Pumas cover of the Rodriguez song Sugar Man and Joshua Henry’s cover of Stand Up, by the O’Jays (look for both under The Best Cover Songs of January 2021).
Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
