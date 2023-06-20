Home ownership has many virtues from a financial point of view, but it doesn’t take care of your retirement. For that, you need your own savings or a pension to layer on top of the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.

The extent to which Canadians believe their home will pay for retirement was documented in a recent retirement survey commissioned by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, or HOOPP. Overall, 38 per cent of survey participants somewhat or strongly agreed with the idea that selling their home would set them up for retirement.

This idea seems far more entrenched among younger people. Among people aged 18 to 34, 56 per cent strongly or somewhat agreed that selling their house would take care of their retirement. It’s easy to see why Gen Z and millennials might see their house as a retirement plan. At their age, most of their financial energy is sucked up by their houses. Homes can be relied upon to rise in value over the years, so this burden seems worthwhile. In retirement, you just have to tap into all the home equity you’ve acquired.

Here are the flaws in this reasoning: The easiest ways to access equity in a home is through a home equity line of credit or a reverse mortgage, both of which carry hefty interest rates right now. Downsizing is another way to unlock home equity, but you have to move somewhere substantially cheaper and not spend a lot of money fixing it up.

Home equity can set you up for the latter stages of retirement – you could use a HELOC or reverse mortgage to pay for home care or sell your home and use the proceeds to cover the cost of a retirement or long-term care home. But you might spend 20 or 25 years in retirement until that point. This is the period of time when you’ll draw on money in your tax-free savings account, registered retirement savings plan and, if you’re fortunate, a company pension.

Home ownership can be a big part of your overall personal financial plan. But for retirement, you’ll need more.

Ask Rob

Q: With the high cost of car loans, and with my mortgage term coming up, is it a good idea to pay cash for a car and put the cost on my mortgage? I understand my new mortgage cost will be higher than it is currently when I renew, but it will still be lower than a car finance rate.

A: I’m seeing dealer financing for new vehicles at rates of 5 to 8 per cent these days, which means it’s possible to get a lower rate with a mortgage. Fixed rate mortgages can be had at rates that are roughly in the 5 to 6 per cent range. The down side of putting your car on your mortgage is that you’ll pay off the car on the same schedule as you’ll pay off your home. How long is that going to take? It’s normal, unfortunately, that most car loans these days have terms of seven or more years. If you have a fair bit more time than that left on your mortgage, you could end up with a bigger interest bill than if you used conventional financing for a vehicle purchase.

