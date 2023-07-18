Skip to main content
charting retirement
Frederick Vettese
Special to The Globe and Mail

Given Canada’s soaring housing market, it is easy to believe that real estate is the best investment. History suggests otherwise. Imagine investing $1,000 on Jan. 1, 1975, in Canadian real estate (a mix of commercial and residential properties) and then watching it grow over time. By Dec. 31, 2021, that $1,000 would have grown to $76,515. Next, do the same with a conventional portfolio consisting of 30-per-cent Canadian stocks, 30-per-cent U.S. stocks, 30-per-cent international stocks and 10-per-cent Canada bonds. By the end of 2021, the conventional portfolio would be worth $169,337, which is more than double the real estate portfolio. I must caution that such comparisons are very sensitive to both the starting point and the end point of the observation period. If we had started the projection two years earlier – on Jan. 1, 1973 – the two portfolios would be in a virtual dead heat by the end of 2021.

(Source for real estate (since 2000): MSCI/REALPAC Canada Quarterly Property Index (Unfrozen) measuring unlevered total returns of directly held property investments. For stocks: TSX for Canadian stocks, Standard & Poor’s for U.S. stocks, and MSCI World Index (ex-U.S.) for international stocks; Bond returns are based on Canada long bonds as tabled in Canadian Institute of Actuaries Economic Statistics; Chart was created by the author)

Frederick Vettese is former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life.

