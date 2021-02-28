Worried about COVID-19, Canadians revamping plans to avoid retirement homes. But can they afford it?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Retirement

Register
AdChoices
Retirement

Worried about COVID-19, Canadians revamping plans to avoid retirement homes. But can they afford it?

Salmaan Farooqui
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Ever before the pandemic arrived, Steve Neilson had been considering how long he’ll be able to keep living out his retirement years in a secluded village on Vancouver Island.

The 60-year-old’s home in Gold River, B.C., is more than an hour away from the nearest doctor’s office. It took an ambulance 45 minutes to arrive when he recently called for one of his friends.

The next logical move for Mr. Neilson would be to a retirement home in a bigger town or city. But like many retirees, he worries about how safe that will be, given that deadly illnesses like COVID-19 have been shown to spread quickly through congregate living spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

“My main concern is living in a facility that has a lot of people in it, and I don’t know how things are with visitation and how many people are in and out of these places,” he said.

The pandemic and its disproportionate toll on long-term care homes and other congregate living centres has prompted many Canadians to reconsider their retirement plans, and few of them know whether they have enough saved.

In a recent survey by IG Wealth Management, 63 per cent of respondents said they would now prefer to spend their retirement in their own home, rather than in a retirement facility. The same survey found 88 per cent of working respondents were unsure about the amount of money they needed to ensure their monthly expenses are covered during retirement.

Debbie Gilbert, a Toronto-based certified professional consultant on aging, said people’s approach to planning for retirement and their opinions of retirement homes have been changed by COVID-19.

“My practice [known as Generations] has gotten busier during the pandemic because people are really struggling with this,” Ms. Gilbert said.

“People are very afraid of getting sick and for good reason – the care homes have taken the brunt of COVID cases and these are people at their most vulnerable.”

She said people often assume the cheapest avenue is to spend the duration of their retirement at home, but it can actually end up being the most expensive option.

Story continues below advertisement

“People typically have no clue how expensive staying at home can be,” said Ms. Gilbert, who also worked as an occupational therapist and rehab consultant for 25 years. She added that underlying conditions like heart disease or Parkinson’s disease can greatly increase costs associated with retirement.

Retirees may need to renovate parts of their home over time to accommodate single-floor living, accessible washrooms, and hallways and archways wide enough for a mobility device. Those changes could cost tens of thousands – even hundreds of thousands – of dollars, while potentially lowering the value of one’s home.

Eventually, seniors can also expect to need help from personal support workers, whether it’s a couple of times a week, or for a few hours each day.

Before the pandemic, Ms. Gilbert said rates for a personal support worker from an agency ranged between $27 and $33 an hour across Canada. But she said those hourly rates have increased by a couple of dollars to incentivize PSWs to keep working during the pandemic.

While the cost could be manageable for someone needing a couple of hours of help with cleaning or cooking twice a week, they could add up to more than $50,000 a year for someone who needs five hours of assistance each day. Experts say people could expect even higher costs for at-home care, sometimes in the six-figures, depending on their health at old age, and if they need two PSWs at once for certain services.

A lower amount of money would cover the base price of a standard retirement home, which Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. pegged at roughly $46,000 a year, on average, in Ontario; $34,000 in Atlantic Canada; and $40,000 in British Columbia, in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

While those costs can rise depending on extra care needed for residents with mobility issues or Alzheimer’s disease, they would generally fluctuate less than if you had to cover expenses in your own home.

“There’s financial risks to staying in your home and perhaps paying more for care than you would otherwise pay in a retirement or nursing home,” said Jason Heath, a certified financial planner and managing director of Objective Financial Partners, a fee-only financial planning firm in Markham, Ont.

“You run the risk of running out of money.”

He pointed out that people who remain in a home they own don’t have the same financial flexibility that comes with selling your home when you move to a facility, which allows retirees to access more cash to cover potentially higher health costs later in life.

Retirees who are trying to stay in their own home as long as possible do have the option of getting a reverse mortgage, which allows people over the age of 55 to access up to 55 per cent of the value of their home in a loan.

“Reverse mortgages get a bad rap because the interest rate tends to be higher,” Mr. Heath said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But frankly, when you’re 75 years old, and you’re retired and not working and don’t have an income, you’re not going to be able to borrow much from a traditional bank, so a reverse mortgage may be an option worth considering to stay in your home.”

Still, Ms. Gilbert points out there are more than just financial considerations when it comes to deciding where you retire.

She said seniors should ask: Is my home near a pharmacy, doctors and medical specialists? When I stop driving, am I near reliable public transportation or within walking distance of amenities?

Ms. Gilbert said it’s also important to consider proximity to family and friends. If you’re distant from loved ones, a retirement home can offer a more social environment that’s better for your long-term health.

Back in Gold River, Mr. Neilson plans to live in his own home as long as he can – and he has the savings to accommodate that.

“I’m hoping that I can stay in my home for at least another 10 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies