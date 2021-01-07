 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Taxes

Register
AdChoices
Tax Matters

Consider capital gains planning to save tax

Tim Cestnick
Tim Cestnick
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

I get a kick out of listening to comedian Avi Liberman, who has been concerned that his tax preparer might be too aggressive. “Avi, did you go to China last year?” his tax preparer asked. “No, I haven’t been to China,” Avi replied. “You ever eat Chinese food?” was the next question. “Yeah,” Avi replied. “That’ll work,” his preparer said. “Now, do you have any pets that talk, like a parrot?” Avi was asked. “No, I don’t,” Avi replied. Too bad, it seems his tax preparer might have claimed it as a dependant.

There’s a difference between good tax planning, and tax evasion. Claiming your parrot as a dependant won’t work, unfortunately. The good news? There are some legitimate planning ideas you might want to consider in the short term. Today, I want to talk about capital gains.

The history

On Sept. 25, 1962, our government appointed the Royal Commission on Taxation, also known as the Carter Commission, to study taxation in Canada. The commission recommended that capital gains should be taxable in Canada. Many of the recommendations made by the Carter Commission were enacted for the 1972 tax year, including the taxation of capital gains. At the time, just one half of capital gains were subject to taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the years, the portion of capital gains that is taxable has changed. From 1972 to 1988 the “inclusion rate” (the portion of gains that is taxable) was one half. This increased to two-thirds in 1988 and 1989, then jumped to 75 per cent from 1990 to 1999. In 2000, the inclusion rate dropped twice and has been 50 per cent ever since October of that year.

Many tax professionals are expecting the inclusion rate to increase again given the need for more tax revenue to pay for the assistance the government has provided during the pandemic. And make no mistake, this government is intent on increasing taxes for affluent Canadians, and capital gains have long been considered a type of income of the wealthy.

If you’re in the camp that believes the capital gains inclusion rate is likely to increase, what should you be thinking of doing today? Consider the following strategies.

The strategies

1. Consider disposing of assets today. If you own assets that have appreciated in value and were planning to dispose of these in the short term anyway, you might consider disposing of them before any announcement is made to increase the inclusion rate – potentially as soon as the next federal budget (likely in February or March).

Let’s suppose, for example, that you own an investment worth $100,000 with a cost amount of $60,000. If you were to sell today at the current inclusion rate, half of your capital gain of $40,000 ($100,000 minus $60,000), or $20,000, would be subject to tax. If you’re in the highest tax bracket, you’d pay about $10,000 of taxes, assuming a 50-per-cent marginal tax rate (about the average across Canada). This amounts to a 25-per-cent tax rate on your capital gains. Now, suppose the inclusion rate increases to 75 per cent. If you were to sell the same investment after that change, your tax bill on the capital gain would be $15,000, or 37.5 per cent. That’s a big increase. Taking advantage of today’s inclusion rate could make sense.

2. Reduce your capital gains reserve. There are many who have sold real estate or other assets and are collecting their sale proceeds over time. In this case, you’re allowed to claim a reserve (deduction) for a portion of the gain since you haven’t collected your full sale proceeds yet. Our tax law will allow you to pay tax on that gain over a period as long as five years. If you’re entitled to a reserve, you may want to voluntarily accelerate the reporting of your capital gains to take advantage of the current inclusion rate. After all, the tax rate that applies to your gains is the rate in effect in the year you pay your taxes on the gain, not the year you sold the asset.

3. Transfer assets to a corporation. How do you trigger a capital gain without actually giving up control over an asset? You might consider transferring the asset to a corporation that you control. This can be done in such a way that you can elect, or choose, the amount of the capital gain that you realize at the time of the transfer. Be sure to speak to a tax professional about this first regarding the specific assets you’re hoping to transfer, and the pros and cons of the strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Cestnick, FCPA, FCA, CPA(IL), CFP, TEP, is an author, and co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc. He can be reached at tim@ourfamilyoffice.ca.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies