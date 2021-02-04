 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Taxes

Register
AdChoices
Tax Matters

Lessons from a time-wasting battle with the taxman

Tim Cestnick
Tim Cestnick
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

I used to ask my grandfather for advice on all kinds of things. I should have written down the many things he taught me. There’s one piece of advice he shared that I won’t forget: “Tim, time is precious. So, waste it wisely.” To this day, when I waste time, I try to be smart about it. He’d be proud of me.

When it comes to wasting time – and money – there is perhaps no worse idea than getting into a battle with the taxman. I was reminded of this again when I read over a Federal Court decision from December. I’m going to share the story because there are a few things we can all learn from the plight of a woman we’ll call Ms. N.

The story

In 2009, Ms. N accidentally made an overcontribution to her tax-free savings account (TFSA), and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sent her a letter in June, 2010, to advise her of this. Ms. N was assessed a tax of $34, which she paid. But there’s more.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2010, Ms. N moved to the United States, where she currently lives and works. As a non-resident, she’s not entitled to contribute to a TFSA any longer, but she didn’t realize this. So, she continued to contribute small amounts to her TFSA each year between 2010 and 2018. In 2014, she made a larger contribution of $30,000 to catch up her on her unused contribution room and save for retirement.

Before making her 2014 contribution, Ms. N contacted her bank to ensure she was able to contribute. She told the bank representative that she was no longer residing in Canada and, after consulting with his bank manager, the bank employee told her that she could in fact contribute to her TFSA.

It was in 2018 that Ms. N learned that the bank had given her incorrect advice. So, she promptly withdrew all the funds in her TFSA and closed the account. She then called the CRA and was advised to submit a letter, requesting a waiver of any taxes, penalties and interest on these non-resident contributions.

It’s important to understand that Ms. N made two separate and unrelated mistakes. The first was overcontributing to her TFSA in 2009 while she was still resident in Canada, and the second was contributing as a non-resident.

Ms. N’s initial request for relief was denied by the taxman. The reason? She “continued to make excess TFSA contributions along with non-resident contributions” after she had received the overcontribution letter in 2010. The CRA assessed taxes, penalties and interest of $27,640, effectively wiping out her retirement savings.

Ms. N then requested a second, independent review of her request. This was also denied by the CRA for the same reason noted in the first request.

The problem? Two CRA employees (conducting the first and second reviews) failed to understand that the non-resident contributions (mistake No. 2) made by Ms. N were completely unrelated to the excess contribution made by her in 2009 (mistake No. 1) while she lived in Canada. CRA treated both mistakes as though they were one and the same and that she simply “continued to make excess and non-resident contributions” after receiving her warning letter in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the judge at the Federal Court was smart enough to recognize CRA’s mistake and declared CRA to be unreasonable in denying Ms. N’s request for relief. Ms. N won the case.

The lessons

So, what can we all learn from Ms. N’s story? A few things come to mind.

CRA employees can get it wrong. Many people believe that, if CRA has explained an issue (even in writing), it must be right. Not always. In this case, two separate CRA employees got it wrong. A note to CRA: Train your staff better. There are too many stories like Ms. N’s where CRA employees simply were unable to grasp what was going on.

Banks are generally weak in complex planning. To be fair, I do know people at banks who are very knowledgeable about such matters. But the average bank employee simply isn’t equipped to provide sophisticated financial planning advice. In this case, two separate employees concluded that it was just fine for Ms. N to contribute to her TFSA as a non-resident. Honestly, this isn’t even a complex issue. If you don’t get in front of the right person at the bank, you could be getting bad or mediocre advice.

Seek competent help early. If you’re dealing with matters such as cross-border, self-employment, real estate, private company, non-traditional investment, or complex estate planning issues, speak to a CPA, lawyer or CFA with expertise in those areas. If Ms. N had consulted with a knowledgeable professional when leaving Canada, she might have saved herself money and a couple of years of headaches.

Tim Cestnick, FCPA, FCA, CPA(IL), CFP, TEP, is an author, and co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc. He can be reached at tim@ourfamilyoffice.ca.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies