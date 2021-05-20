 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Taxes

Register
AdChoices
Tax Matters

Make plans to deal with the taxes on your cottage

Tim Cestnick
Tim Cestnick
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

It was about 90 years ago that my great-grandfather built his first cottage. It had no running water, no electricity and an outhouse in the backyard. One day, some children from town played a practical joke and moved his outhouse back about two metres, exposing the hole. When nature called and my great-grandfather stepped into the hole, he decided it was time for an upgrade. So, he put plumbing in the cottage. Over the years, he made a lot of improvements and the value of the property grew.

Thousands of Canadians are heading to the cottage, or cabin, for this long weekend. Many of those properties have grown in value in a big way over the past year. It begs the question: How much tax will eventually be owing on the property, when will those taxes be due, and what can we do about it?

The basics

You could end up paying tax on your cottage property if it has grown in value, and those taxes will generally be due when you sell, transfer ownership or pass away – whichever comes first. As a general rule, pushing that tax bill as far into the future as possible makes sense, which often means keeping the property as long as you can.

Story continues below advertisement

But let’s face it, there are many reasons why this may not be practical. You may have to sell, or want to sell, for many reasons. Or perhaps you want to transfer ownership to the children before you pass away. What can be done about the tax liability?

The CRA is focusing online to collect taxes

How small-business owners can save for retirement

Consider these ideas:

Maximize your adjusted cost base

You’ll only face tax on the value of your property over and above your cost amount – that is, your adjusted cost base, or ACB. If you’re like my great grandfather and have improved your cottage over time, create a list of all those improvements. You may not have receipts for those costs, but don’t lose sleep over that. If it’s clear that those improvements were made, list them anyway, then estimate as best you can the costs. You should add those costs to your ACB. Canada Revenue Agency will not likely ask to see the receipts and, if the department does, you can deal with that battle at the time. There are court decisions that could help you at that time (speak to a tax pro). Going forward, keep any receipts or proof of the costs of these improvements.

Claim the principal residence exemption

As long as you “ordinarily inhabit” your cottage property (there is no definition of what length of time is required, but even a week or two a year should be fine), then you can generally claim the principal residence exemption, or PRE, to shelter all or part of any gain on the sale or transfer of the property, or upon your passing. Many people keep the PRE to shelter their city home from tax. But given the big jumps in value of many cottages over the past year, this should be rethought. It generally makes sense to shelter the property with the biggest gain per year of ownership – which could be the cottage today.

Transfer ownership today

The advantage of transferring ownership to your heirs today is that any future growth on the property will not face tax in your hands in the future. So, this is a type of “estate freeze” (where the future growth, and tax bill attached to that growth, is passed to the next generation). The challenge is that you could pay tax today when making the transfer. If you can claim your PRE, then there might not be a tax cost. And if there is going to be a tax cost, you’ll pay tax at today’s capital gains inclusion rate (just 50 per cent of capital gains are taxable today). It’s commonly believed that the capital gains inclusion rate could increase in the near future given the need for our government to raise tax revenue to pay for all the pandemic support that’s been provided. Speak to a tax pro or trusted financial adviser before you make a decision to pay tax on a transfer today.

Consider life insurance to cover taxes

Finally, dealing with a tax bill on the cottage can be as easy as buying a life insurance policy to cover the taxes upon your death. This way, you won’t leave your heirs in a pickle if they want to keep the cottage but don’t have much in liquid assets to pay the taxes owing. Take the time to understand what that tax bill might look like today, then consider a permanent life insurance policy that also allows for the tax-free accumulation of investments inside the policy.

Tim Cestnick, FCPA, FCA, CPA(IL), CFP, TEP, is an author, and co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc. He can be reached at tim@ourfamilyoffice.ca.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies