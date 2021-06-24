Transferring businesses between generations is becoming easier

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Taxes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Tax Matters

Transferring businesses between generations is becoming easier

Tim Cestnick
Tim Cestnick
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

My good friend Mike started working in his family’s business recently. “Mike, how do you like it so far?” I asked.

“Tim, my oldest cousin, is the president of our company. When I started last month he took me aside and told me that, because we’re family, I shouldn’t think of him as my boss,” Mike said.

“That was nice of him,” I replied.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, he told me I should instead think of him as my cousin who can fire me.”

Mike’s family have always had a good sense of humour.

The family is spending time these days figuring out how to transfer ownership of the business to Mike’s generation. The crazy thing is, up until now, transferring a business from one generation to the next in Canada has been less attractive from a tax point of view than selling the business to an unrelated third party. But things are changing.

The rules

When a business owner sells or transfers shares of their corporation to an unrelated third party, this transaction typically causes the owner to realize a capital gain on the disposition of their shares – assuming the business has appreciated in value over time. Capital gains treatment can be attractive because capital gains are taxed at lower rates than regular income or dividends. Even better, where the shares are qualified small business corporation shares or shares of a family farm or fishing corporation, the owner may be entitled to claim the lifetime capital gains exemption (LCGE) to shelter all or part of the capital gain from tax.

There’s been a problem, however, in cases where a business owner has wanted to sell or transfer their shares to another corporation that is not at arm’s length to the business owner. So, if the owner wants to, for example, sell their shares to a corporation owned by their children or grandchildren, section 84.1 of our tax law denies capital gains treatment to the owner. Instead, our tax law will treat the capital gain as a dividend. The result? The tax owing is higher than if the business was sold to an unrelated party since dividends are taxed at higher rates than capital gains. To add insult to injury, the owner can’t claim the LCGE when the capital gain is taxed as a dividend, which results in even more tax than if the business were sold to an unrelated party.

Our current tax law is also problematic when it comes to siblings who may own a business together but decide that they’d like to split up the assets of the corporation into separate corporations for each of them. Section 55 of our tax law can allow for this type of reorganization when the owners are related, but oddly enough, siblings are deemed not to be related under section 55. This prevents siblings from dividing up the assets of a corporation on a tax-free basis if they want to, while unrelated shareholders could do just that. This makes no sense.

The changes

It’s not often that a private member’s bill proposes changes to our tax law that actually become law. Yet, Bill C-208, an Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (transfer of small business or family farm or fishing corporation), sponsored by Conservative MP Larry Maguire, was introduced last year and is designed to fix the problems with sections 84.1 and 55 of our tax law to allow for transfers of businesses without the disadvantages I’ve mentioned above.

Story continues below advertisement

On the third reading, Bill C-208 received unanimous support from all parties except the Liberal Party (although several Liberal members did vote for the bill), and the bill made its way to the Senate where it passed third reading on June 22 and is expected to receive royal assent shortly.

Bill C-208 will fix the problem by changing section 84.1 so that the seller and the purchaser corporation are considered to be dealing at arm’s length if the purchaser is controlled by one or more children or grandchildren. This will allow for capital gains treatment on the transfer. The revision does require that the purchaser corporation own the shares of the business for at least five years, and includes some other conditions, to avoid any abuse of the new rules.

Bill C-208 also fixes the section 55 problem by ensuring that siblings are considered related for purposes of divisive reorganizations that meet certain criteria.

The next steps

If you’re a business owner who has been contemplating how to pass your qualified small business corporation shares or family farm or fishing corporation to the next generation, it’s time to speak to a tax pro about your options. Bill C-208 will become law soon, which will open the door to new planning.

Tim Cestnick, FCPA, FCA, CPA(IL), CFP, TEP, is an author, and co-founder and CEO of Our Family Office Inc. He can be reached at tim@ourfamilyoffice.ca.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies