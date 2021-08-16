 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Taxes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

What is a ‘super-rich multimillionaire’ worth?

Patrick BrethourTax and Fiscal Policy Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here’s a fiscal Rorschach test: What is the net worth of a “super-rich multimillionaire”?

If your answer is $10-million, then you are likely to like the federal NDP’s reworked proposal for an annual wealth tax, part of a suite of tax-the-rich measures in the party’s not-a-platform election platform released last Thursday.

In the 2019 election (and as recently as its April policy convention), the NDP’s annual wealth tax of 1 per cent would have only encompassed households with $20-million or more in wealth. However, that proposal quite clearly would have left scads of super-rich multimillionaires off scot-free.

Story continues below advertisement

The document released Thursday is scant on details, with the NDP promising detailed costing during the campaign. But the party did say the tax would be applied on a household, rather than an individual, basis. (That would avoid spouses splitting up assets to slip under the threshold.)

A July, 2020, analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Officer concluded that a 1-per-cent tax on net wealth over $20-million would have raised $5.4-billion in fiscal 2021-22. However, the PBO cautioned that a “large behavioural response” would be expected, a polite way of saying that wealthy Canadians would sprint to their accountants to find ways to shield themselves from that tax.

Significantly, that PBO analysis assumed that all assets, with the exception of lottery winnings, would be caught up in the tax: Principal residences and the value of defined benefit pension plans would all be part of the calculation.

Taxing questions

Responding to a recent column by my colleague David Parkinson on a C.D. Howe Institute analysis that contends Ottawa’s debt path is unsustainable, one online reader asks: Is subsidized day care a productivity enhancer, or just an expensive social program?

Notionally, expanded child care does generate economic benefits. If parents with young children (women, for the most part) are able to access safe, dependable child care, they will be more likely to re-enter or stay in the work force. Quebec has seen participation rates for women climb since it introduced subsidized daycare in the 1990s.

Strictly speaking, however, those economic benefits aren’t productivity gains; they are increases in economic inputs, in this case, the amount of labour.

Story continues below advertisement

In her April budget speech, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said child care is “the national economic policy we need now.” The budget itself said that high-quality daycare could add 240,000 workers to the labour force over the next two decades, adding to real growth in GDP by 0.05 per cent a year over that timeframe. The budget claimed the child care initiative is “one of the most significant actions taken since the introduction of North American free-trade agreements to expand economic opportunity for Canadians.”

Some supporters of the government’s plan contend that the program will pay for itself, with the tax revenues from expanded economic activity more than offsetting the billions of dollars Ottawa intends to spend each year. (The Liberals themselves have not made that claim.)

But others are more skeptical. Alexandre Laurin and Don Drummond, the authors of that C.D. Howe study on debt sustainability, wrote that they are not convinced that child care will provide a major economic lift. Their analysis did not include an increase in GDP from child care, or from recent new technologies. “Any effects are highly uncertain, likely to be small and should lift the growth rate over a transition period only,” they wrote.

In an e-mail, Mr. Laurin, director of research at C.D. Howe, said the Liberal plan will end up subsidizing many parents who would have put their children into daycare in any case. While the subsidies will undoubtedly make life easier for those families, there wouldn’t be an uplift to labour force participation in such cases. “I think it is highly unlikely that it would entirely pay for itself,” Mr. Laurin wrote, noting that a system that tied subsidies to family income would have been cheaper, and stood a better chance of at least breaking even.

The bottom line: There will be some economic benefits to child care, but the cautious view says the costs of the program will only be partly defrayed.

Line Item

Story continues below advertisement

Soaring profits: Ottawa will turn a tidy profit on its $5.9-billion aid package for Air Canada, the Parliamentary Budget Officer concludes in an analysis released last week. Over 10 years, the government is projected to make $177-million from that assistance package, which gave Ottawa equity in Air Canada, as well as warrants to purchase additional shares, along with extending several lines of credit to the airline. Gains from those assets, plus interest payments from Air Canada, will more than offset the government’s borrowing costs. The PBO notes, however, that it’s unclear how long the government intends to hold on to its shares.

Follow me on Twitter, @PatrickBrethour or ask your Taxing Question here.

Sign up for the Tax and Spend newsletter here

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies