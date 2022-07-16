Money trauma, which describes the negative behaviours or feelings around money that persist after experiencing financial stress, can be healed if you learn to recognize it, identify its source and do the work to change your thoughts, feelings and behaviours.Ziga Plahutar/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

If, until now, you thought getting your finances in order was purely a mathematical exercise, you’re in for a surprise. It’s time to put the spreadsheet away and start tallying up your feelings instead.

Money trauma is a term that describes the negative behaviours or feelings around money that persist after experiencing financial stress. In addition to lingering feelings of anxiety and depression, trauma can also inform your behaviour – often to the point of self-sabotaging your financial future. But money trauma can be healed if you learn to recognize it, identify its source and do the work to change your thoughts, feelings and behaviours.

This trauma can be caused by experiencing financial scarcity or financial abuse, such as a partner not allowing you to have a bank account or credit cards in your own name. If you’ve ever gone through an extreme financial event, like losing your home or declaring bankruptcy, these scars may last a lifetime. Even short-lived financial traumas, like being laid off, can create anxiety that will rear its head long after the circumstances have resolved.

Even if you haven’t personally experienced a catastrophic financial event, you may still be exhibiting symptoms of money trauma. Culturally, we live in an economic system that plays up wealth and power, fuelling our fear-of-missing-out anxieties. No wonder many of us have a sometimes fraught relationship with money.

Financial educator Chantel Chapman has created a course called The Trauma of Money that digs into the causes and solutions to both personal and cultural money trauma. Here are some of the ways Ms. Chapman says it can show up in your life:

Financial avoidance: You avoid and ignore anything to do with money. For example, you may pay bills late or not at all; you might not even open the statements. You don’t know how much debt you have or who you owe money to, and have no idea how much you have saved or if you’re on track for retirement.

It takes a dedicated and concerted effort to recognize which of our financial anxieties are justified and which we’re clinging to out of comfort and familiarity. If you’re genuinely struggling to make ends meet, worrying about money makes sense. But if your bills are paid and you’re able to save, excessive financial anxiety will only lead to more negative thoughts and feelings, along with self-destructive behaviour.

Sometimes, simply recognizing when you’re acting irrationally because of money trauma is enough to curb the behaviour, but more intense and persistent money trauma might require the help of a therapist to work through. Whatever the case, make the effort to resolve it. If you don’t let go of your money traumas, you’ll never be able to use your money for what it’s actually for: enjoying your life.

Bridget Casey, MBA (Finance) is founder of Money After Graduation, a financial e-learning company. You can follow her on Instagram at @bridgiecasey and Twitter at @BridgieCasey.