 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Young Money

Register
AdChoices

First time investors need preparation and discipline amid a volatile market

Audrey Carleton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

For millennials with stable income streams, current market prices may offer an opportunity to scoop up quality stocks at low prices.

The Canadian Press

Adam George Palios knows a thing or two about investing in the real estate market.

The Hamilton, Ontario-based realtor bought his first home nearly a decade ago. In the years since, he’s renovated the property (in a bid to increase its value) and rented part of it out (to help cover mortgage costs). He’s also helped countless clients make the most of their own real estate purchases.

But until very recently, stock market investing was a foreign world to him. “If you asked me a month ago what an ETF (exchange traded fund) was, I’d have no idea,” Palios says. “Honestly, I was completely green.”

Story continues below advertisement

Palios waited to start investing until all he’d paid off all off his debts and had a substantial savings fund to withdraw from. Once he achieved both financial milestones, he enrolled in an investing crash course, and by the end of the program he’d outlined a plan for purchasing his first stocks.

“And then, the pandemic happened,” Palios says.

He was wrapping up his last lesson when the country moved into a lockdown state and stock prices plummeted. He’d already settled on his investment criteria (no fossil fuel or mining companies; only companies with at least one woman on their board of directors; and special focus on companies building health-care or renewable energy technologies). After seeing how low stock prices had fallen, he finally took the leap: Palios purchased $5,000 in stocks.

Investing a solid chunk of cash in a market on the decline may feel like a risky move for many — and it’s one that experts say isn’t advisable for those who’ve been laid off or are currently taking financial hits. But for millennials with stable income streams, current market prices may offer an opportunity to scoop up quality stocks at low prices.

Palios admits the value of the sum he put into the stock market has declined by about four per cent in the few weeks since doing so. But he’s taking a long-game approach to investing and says he’ll be happy if sees noticeable returns in five or ten years.

“It’s not money, it’s part ownership and shares of a company that currently is trading at a lower value than history tells us it’s worth, so 1/8 from3/8 that perspective, I don’t feel panicked when I look and see that my $5,000 that I transferred over is now only worth $4,800,” Palios says.

He says investing as a first-timer is only advisable for those with the flexibility to take a similar approach. Anyone who’s hoping to see returns within the next year or two should stay away from the stock market, which may remain volatile for the next couple years before rebounding again. He also suggests staying away from investing if you’re still paying off debt or don’t have the security of a built-up rainy day fund (both lessons were among the first he learned in his online crash course).

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-based personal finance expert Barry Choi takes a similar approach. Buying stocks solely because they are “on discount” right now is not enough of a reason to take financial risks, especially as a first-timer, Choi says.

He suggests new investors start with diversified portfolios, like ETFs or mutual funds, and use dollar-cost averaging (continuing to contribute a fixed amount on regular intervals despite volatility in the stock market) to grow their assets over time. The latter approach is proven to work primarily because it prevents investors from making large lump-sum investments that are poorly-timed with stock market prices.

“Quite often people will see things that are ‘attractive,’ like bank stocks, airlines, and stocks that are near all-time lows but traditionally have been more valuable in the past,” Choi says. “Choosing which stock will be the next winner is like gambling.”

He suggests a low-risk approach for first-timers and veteran investors alike in times of market turbulence. If you’ve been laid off or are facing financial difficulty and don’t have emergency savings to turn to, there’s no shame in reducing your contribution or selling your stocks off, even at a loss, Choi says.

But it’s a decision that should be made with caution. If you’re economically stable but prone to bouts of anxiety related to market turmoil, hastily selling shares is probably not the way to go. Instead, turn off the news, limit how often you check your portfolio, and find a way to stay distracted while riding the recession out.

“What we have learned is things will eventually rebound, Choi says. ”So once you are employed again or you’ve got the cash flow, as long as you keep investing on a regular basis, and you’ve got time on your side, then eventually your portfolio will go back up in value.“

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as you’re dollar cost averaging,” Choi says. “You’ll probably come out ahead in the long run.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies