 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Young Money

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Frustrated homebuyers, renting is not a ‘financial coffin’

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A sign for apartments available for rent in a building at 608 Church St. in Toronto on Jan. 28, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A certain four-letter word comes up a lot when financial planners address young adult clients who fear they will never own a house.

The word is rent. R-e-n-t. Say it with me and then let’s dig into how planners are tackling the challenge of mapping a way for millennials and members of Gen Z into a housing market where prices keep soaring.

Part of being a financial planner is providing a practical take on a client’s hopes and dreams and not being a cheerleader for home ownership. With housing affordability slipping as prices rise, this often means having a discussion on renting.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s explaining that renting isn’t a financial coffin,” said Shannon Lee Simmons, a certified financial planner (CFP) with the New School of Finance. “I think that the stigma still exists where, if you don’t own a home, you feel like you’re financially shut out from security, a good retirement and all that stuff.”

Not owning a house, with its mortgage payments and maintenance costs, can free you up to save and invest for the future. Homeowners end up with lots of equity, while the financially astute renter has a big investment portfolio. There is a tax advantage to home equity in that you can sell a principal residence tax-free, but the renter’s investment portfolio can be deployed with a lot more flexibility than equity in a home you’re living in.

Nicholas Hui, a CFP with Vave Financial Planning, said he runs projections for his young adult clients that show how their finances might look if they bought at today’s prices. “There may be trade-offs that they didn’t know about,” Mr. Hui said. “We can then say, okay, what do your finances look like if you’re renting a place? Maybe you’re able to accomplish life goals like starting a business or travel.”

Mr. Hui said he’s actually had some success getting young adult clients to understand the sacrifices required if they buy a home at current prices. “Some say it’s really their life goal to own a house, but others pause and then start adjusting their expectations.”

There are two sides to the sense of urgency young adults feel about home ownership – one is the financial anxiety about missing out as affordability declines and the other is the pandemic-driven desire to live in a place that offers the comforts of home.

To keep the dialogue about renting going while addressing the emotional side of housing, Ms. Simmons raises the idea of spending a little more on rent to find some place special. “It’s about getting a rental space that makes you proud and excited,” she said.

A few other ideas from Ms. Simmons for frustrated would-be buyers:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Make your job fully remote: If you can arrange with your employer to work from home 100 per cent of the time, you free yourself up to explore cheaper housing in suburbs and more distant communities.
  • Use TFSAs and RRSPs strategically: Save for a down payment in a tax-free savings account and then withdraw $35,000 to contribute to a registered retirement savings plan (assuming you have the room) at least 90 days ahead of buying a home; withdraw the $35,000 from the RRSP under the federal Home Buyers’ Plan and get a hefty tax refund as a result of the initial RRSP contribution.
  • Power-save: While not a fan of extreme budgeting because it’s so hard to sustain, Ms. Simmons has noticed that some of her clients are saving like never before as a result of pandemic lockdowns. “I’ve been working with people who are really scrimping in the pandemic, then there have been people who have been hammering thousands a month into saving, which is bananas. It’s all the spending that used to go to other things.”

Both Ms. Simmons and Mr. Hui encourage frustrated clients to keep saving and stay patient, which requires some careful balancing of expectations. A price correction is possible, but housing has defied skeptics for more than a decade. If prices keep rising, a desperate client might reasonably ask why they shouldn’t plunge in before prices are completely out of reach.

“It’s super hard right now to think about being patient,” Mr. Hui acknowledged. “But buying a house is a life-altering decision. You don’t want to rush into it.”

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies