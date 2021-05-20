Full credit to the young investors of the pandemic for seizing a once-in-a-lifetime moment

Trust me, investing is a lot harder than it seems these days.
But the fact that financial assets have soared in value over the past year in no way cheapens the achievement of young adults who took up investing in the pandemic. They were handed the opportunity of a lifetime to benefit from the rebound from a market crash and they jumped on it. Major kudos for that.
The investing establishment has had trouble processing the success of young investors. All their investing faults, and there are a few, have been highlighted without much acknowledgement of the greater good. We now have a young generation of investors getting a hands-on education that will carry them through a lifetime’s investing.
This latest season of Stress Test, the Globe and Mail personal finance podcast for Gen Z and millennials, will feature an episode on young investors. What have they bought, how are they trading and what have they learned about investing?
The biggest mistake young investors are making right now is not planning for the inevitable market crash to come. The timing of this reversal is unknown. But when it does come, it will be cruel. It will strip away gains made in the good times and annihilate investments that rose on hype rather than strong financial fundamentals. The recent pullback in cryptocurrency prices reminds us of the volatility of highly speculative investments.
When the next crash happens, do not expect stocks to rebound like they did last spring. The pandemic rally was unique – fed by interest rates cuts and government support for the economy to fight the pandemic. Past experience tells us it’s not out of the question for stocks to be down over a five-year period.
Unless you stick to guaranteed investment certificates, investing means periodic pain. You manage it with diversification, which means holding stocks from multiple sectors and countries and holding at least a small amount of bonds. Another way to manage downturns is to keep a long-term perspective of 10 or more years.
Now’s the ideal time for the young investors who are crushing it today to think about the end of the pandemic stock boom. These bull markets have a tendency to end ugly.
Ask Rob
Q: There has been a lot written about an increase in inflation in the near future. We have already seen food prices increase. Also, commodities such as copper are trading at near record prices. All of these should converge into increased prices for consumer goods. To decrease the effect of inflation on your portfolio, is it a good idea to have some or all of the income portion of your portfolio in real return bonds?
A: Real return bonds are considered a defence against rising prices for investment portfolios because they provide inflation-adjusted income. However, there are some caveats about these bonds investors should know about. It’s worth noting that the FTSE Canada Real Return Bond Index was down almost 9 per cent for the first four months of this year, even as concern about inflation began to rise.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
Today’s financial tool
The Ontario government has produced this guide for co-owing a home, where two or more people own a home and share accommodations or live in separate units. Co-ownership is one answer to unaffordable house prices.
The money-free zone
A list of books to get you out of your reading rut – a great mix of old, new and diverse authors. My own contribution is Nothing to See Here, a funny and life-affirming book about a young woman who is asked to look after two children who burst into flames when they’re angry.
