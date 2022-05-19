Perhaps the most important part of investing is being able to manage your emotions. When markets aren’t in the news, we rely on our brains. When markets are flashing red, our stomachs can take over.

In this video, I share some mental scripts and examples I use to help manage my emotions when markets are in the news. I don’t use these to advocate “buying the dip” but rather to strengthen my resolve to stick to my plan.

When people are selling, someone is buying. Those tend to be successful, long-term investors. I get to buy retirement income at a discount. The market can stay irrational longer than I can stay solvent (Gary Shilling). The news isn’t talking about balanced portfolios. Doing “nothing” is not doing nothing. It’s sticking to the plan. What mental scripts do you use to help manage the emotions of investing?

Preet Banerjee is a consultant to the wealth management industry, founder of MoneyGaps.com, chair of FAIR Canada, and partner at Wealthscope.

