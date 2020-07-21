July 23: Kids are cute, but costly. Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw will answer your questions on the financial costs of raising a child

Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive.
Instagram Live Q&A with Rob and Roma
July 23, 1:00 pm EST
Join Instagram Live for with
- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist
- Roma Luciw, personal finance editor
What we will talk about
- Daycare costs are outrageously high. How can you plan and pay for that?
- Extracurricular activities like hockey or dance lessons, music or art, as well as tutoring are a drain on family finances. Has this gotten out of control or this is just part of parenting today?
- Why you should start contributing to an RESP right after your baby is born.
Join The Globe’s personal finance team and Stress Test podcast hosts Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw for an Instagram Live where they will answer your questions about the cost of kids.
Join us:
- When: July 23, 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where: The Globe’s Instagram channel
- Have a question? Email the show at podcasts@globeandmail.com
S1 | EPISODE 7
Stress Test
The cost of kids
This week on Stress Test: Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive. Amid soaring housing costs and a precarious job market, how much does the cost of kids factor into your decisions about whether to have them? In this episode Rob and Roma discuss how much money they’ll really cost you. We hear from a 33-year-old mother about the hefty price tag of raising four kids. Plus, Roma speaks with money expert Melissa Leong about how to save and what to plan for when you’re deciding to start a family.
