Young Money

July 23: Kids are cute, but costly. Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw will answer your questions on the financial costs of raising a child

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Roma Luciw
Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive.

Instagram Live Q&A with Rob and Roma

July 23, 1:00 pm EST
Join Instagram Live for

Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive. Amid soaring housing costs and a precarious job market, should the cost of kids factor into your decisions about whether to have them?

What we will talk about
  • Daycare costs are outrageously high. How can you plan and pay for that?
  • Extracurricular activities like hockey or dance lessons, music or art, as well as tutoring are a drain on family finances. Has this gotten out of control or this is just part of parenting today?
  • Why you should start contributing to an RESP right after your baby is born.

Join The Globe’s personal finance team and Stress Test podcast hosts Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw for an Instagram Live where they will answer your questions about the cost of kids.

Join us:

Introducing a new podcast from The Globe and Mail that delves into the topics impacting the wallets of Canadians between the ages of 20 and 40.

S1 | EPISODE 7
Stress Test

The cost of kids

This week on Stress Test: Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive. Amid soaring housing costs and a precarious job market, how much does the cost of kids factor into your decisions about whether to have them? In this episode Rob and Roma discuss how much money they’ll really cost you. We hear from a 33-year-old mother about the hefty price tag of raising four kids. Plus, Roma speaks with money expert Melissa Leong about how to save and what to plan for when you’re deciding to start a family.

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

Related reporting:

Five numbers that will douse any high hopes you may have for the housing market

A 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation

Pandemic personal finance tool: How to use those emergency savings

Related topics

