July 23: Kids are cute, but costly. Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw will answer your questions on the financial costs of raising a child

Instagram Live Q&A with Rob and Roma

July 23, 1:00 pm EST

Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive. Amid soaring housing costs and a precarious job market, should the cost of kids factor into your decisions about whether to have them?

What we will talk about

Daycare costs are outrageously high. How can you plan and pay for that?

Extracurricular activities like hockey or dance lessons, music or art, as well as tutoring are a drain on family finances. Has this gotten out of control or this is just part of parenting today?

Why you should start contributing to an RESP right after your baby is born.

Join The Globe’s personal finance team and Stress Test podcast hosts Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw for an Instagram Live where they will answer your questions about the cost of kids.

July 23, 1:00 p.m. EST

The Globe's Instagram channel

Have a question? Email the show at podcasts@globeandmail.com





S1 | EPISODE 7

Stress Test

The cost of kids

This week on Stress Test: Kids are incredibly cute - and incredibly expensive. Amid soaring housing costs and a precarious job market, how much does the cost of kids factor into your decisions about whether to have them? In this episode Rob and Roma discuss how much money they’ll really cost you. We hear from a 33-year-old mother about the hefty price tag of raising four kids. Plus, Roma speaks with money expert Melissa Leong about how to save and what to plan for when you’re deciding to start a family.

