June 24: Your housing situation and COVID-19: Instagram Live with Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw

Housing and COVID-19
Instagram Live Q&A with Rob and Roma
June 24, 1:00 pm EST
Join Instagram Live for with
- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist
- Roma Luciw, personal finance editor
Real estate is always a hot topic, but the pandemic that devastated Canada’s economy and job market has added an extra layer of stress around our housing situations.
What we will talk about
- How are Canadians able to pay rent, amid job losses and economic uncertainty?
- Is this the right time to get into the housing market?
- What should young Canadians be thinking about before buying a home?
Join The Globe’s personal finance team and Stress Test podcast hosts Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw for an Instagram Live where they’ll answer your questions about housing and your personal finances amid the coronavirus.
Join us:
- When: June 24, 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where: The Globe’s Instagram channel
- Have a question? Email the show at podcasts@globeandmail.com
Get a reminder
S1 EPISODE 3
Stress Test
What you should know before you buy a home
This week on Stress Test: Real estate is always a hot topic, but the pandemic adds even more questions about how and when to buy. In this episode, Rob and Roma look at Canada’s obsession with housing. We hear from a millennial who bought a condo right before the coronavirus struck. Plus, Rob chats with John Pasalis, the founder of a Toronto-based real estate brokerage, about all your home-buying concerns.
Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.
