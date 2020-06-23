June 24: Your housing situation and COVID-19: Instagram Live with Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw

Housing and COVID-19

Instagram Live Q&A with Rob and Roma

June 24, 1:00 pm EST

Real estate is always a hot topic, but the pandemic that devastated Canada’s economy and job market has added an extra layer of stress around our housing situations.

What we will talk about

How are Canadians able to pay rent, amid job losses and economic uncertainty?

Is this the right time to get into the housing market?

What should young Canadians be thinking about before buying a home?

Join The Globe’s personal finance team and Stress Test podcast hosts Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw for an Instagram Live where they’ll answer your questions about housing and your personal finances amid the coronavirus.

Join us:

When: June 24, 1:00 p.m. EST

June 24, 1:00 p.m. EST Where: The Globe’s Instagram channel

The Globe’s Instagram channel Have a question? Email the show at podcasts@globeandmail.com

Open this photo in gallery Introducing a new podcast from The Globe and Mail that delves into the topics impacting the wallets of Canadians between the ages of 20 and 40. Jeanine Brito/The Globe and Mail

S1 EPISODE 3

Stress Test

What you should know before you buy a home

This week on Stress Test: Real estate is always a hot topic, but the pandemic adds even more questions about how and when to buy. In this episode, Rob and Roma look at Canada’s obsession with housing. We hear from a millennial who bought a condo right before the coronavirus struck. Plus, Rob chats with John Pasalis, the founder of a Toronto-based real estate brokerage, about all your home-buying concerns.

