Should we use a bank adviser to set up our child’s RESP or do it alone in a direct investing account?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Young Money

Register
AdChoices
YOUNGMONEYADVISER Q&A

Should we use a bank adviser to set up our child’s RESP or do it alone in a direct investing account?

Darryl Brown
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Question from Globe and Mail reader Paul: We just had a baby and are looking to set up an RESP. We currently bank with one of the Big Six and I’m wondering if it’s best to set up the RESP at a retail branch with an adviser or through our direct investing account. Does it make much difference?

Answer from Darryl Brown, an independent investment consultant and founder of You&Yours Financial. He is also director of portfolio strategies at Spring Planning:

Welcome to parenthood, Paul. A huge congratulations to you and kudos for getting on the RESP train right away. Registered education savings plans are an incredible saving vehicle for your child’s future. For those who don’t know, the government kicks in an extra 20 per cent for every dollar you contribute – up to $2,500 a year – as part of the Canadian Education Savings Grant.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Darryl Brown, investment planner and founder of You&Yours Financial in Toronto.

Handout/Handout

At one time, the most popular investment in RESPs were mutual funds. In recent years however, the increased scrutiny of high mutual fund fees has shifted RESP investments toward lower-fee options. The same stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in your tax-free savings accounts and registered retirement savings plans are similarly available for your RESP and a better option for a long-term investment like this.

As far as where to invest, it makes sense to stick with your Big Six bank if you’re already a happy customer. The good news is that if down the road you decide to change banks or platforms, such as moving to a robo-adviser, your funds are not locked away and there are generally no major punitive fees to transfer.

It sounds like you are already using your bank’s direct investing platform. Assuming you’re comfortable doing so, my recommendation would be to self-direct your RESP as well. Given the time horizon of an RESP, which is approximately 18 years, you’ll have access to a wider range of lower-cost products and save a whole lot in management fees. Over the lifetime of the RESP, not paying fees will make a big difference.

Whether you do it at the branch or self-directed, your RESP asset allocation is key. Like any investment, as your time horizon shrinks, so should the risk. In this case, it would make sense to hold a more aggressive mix focused on growth during your child’s youngest years. As they near their postsecondary education, this should transition to a more conservative mix. For instance, if you feel an asset allocation of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent bonds, 60/40, is a comfortable starting point for your portfolio now, as your child enters their teens your asset allocation should transition to 40/60, and be closer to 20/80 in the years immediately preceding their postsecondary education.

Having just survived my first year as a new father, my advice is to keep it as simple as possible. Whatever route is going to get things set up quickly and easily is the best route for now. It’s relatively easy to change things down the road if necessary and you’ll be much less sleep deprived then.

Definitely try to automate your RESP contributions so you’ve got one less thing to do. And remember, an RESP is a great place to direct folks who so kindly want to celebrate your new baby. The gift of education is priceless and takes up so much less space in your house than the endless onslaught of baby things you had no idea you needed.

Are you a young person with a question for our adviser? Send it to us.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also join the Young Money Facebook group.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies