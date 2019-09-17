Student budgeting, banking, the job market and credit scores: Listen to our Carrick Talks Money call

Welcome back to Carrick Talks Money, our call-in series for Globe and Mail subscribers. In the latest talk, Globe Investor columnist Rob Carrick and Personal Finance editor Roma Luciw went over our new How much will a year of college or university cost? calculator. Fuelled by subscriber questions, they then spent a half hour talking about the current labour market, bank accounts, credit cards, credit scores, balancing financial priorities and why young adults today face a different financial path than their parents did. If you missed it, you can listen to the call by clicking on the link below.
Our last call took place in June, on the topic of young adults and the gig economy. Our next call-in will be in November, on the topic of women and money.
