Name, age: Riley, 31

Annual income: $130,000 plus $58,800 in condo income

Debt: $575,000 combined mortgage

Savings: $65,000 in savings; $75,000 in TFSA; $25,000 in RRSP

What she does: Freelance accountant and realtor

Where she lives: Toronto

Top financial concern: “I want the freedom of not having to work. I want to travel.”

Even though Riley has two demanding jobs – she’s a freelance accountant and a realtor – she wants to live life on her own terms. “I like to stay up past midnight, get up at 9 a.m., take it slow, take my dog to the dog park. Then I start work,” she says.

“My clients want me full time – but I don’t want full time,” Riley says. Eventually, she hopes to have even more freedom. “I’m trying to work really hard to not work hard.”

As a freelance worker with multiple jobs, her earnings fluctuate from month to month. “In December I billed nothing – and last week I billed 30 hours,” she says.

Riley makes a good living, pulling in $100,000 a year as an accountant, plus $30,000 as a realtor. She’s also a landlord, having purchased two condos with financial help from her family. She bought her first condo in 2019 for $680,000. She and her parents each covered 25 per cent of the cost with money from savings. She accessed another $22,000 through the First-Time Home Buyers’ Plan, which allows homebuyers to withdraw up to $35,000 from their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) and put it toward the purchase of a first home. You do eventually have to repay it.

She bought her second condo, a studio apartment, in 2021 for $380,000. Monthly, condo fees for both properties set her back $700 and $300 respectively. And insurance costs for both properties are $83 a month, plus $458 for property taxes. Then there’s the odd repair. “One tenant punched holes in the walls,” she says. “We had a leak in August because a washing machine broke.”

Although the combined mortgage for both properties stands at $575,000, which amounts to $2,800 a month, Riley rents one as an investment property and lives with two roommates in her primary residence. This brings in rental income of $4,900 a month. “I live for free,” she says.

With her condos essentially paying for themselves, Riley enjoys treating her friends, spending on restaurant meals to the tune of $1,000 a month and meal kits, which cost $460 a month. Once a week she sees her personal trainer whose sessions she prepaid two years ago. She also travels extensively. “I spent $7,000 on travel in the last six months,” she says. “I’m going to Calgary in February and Paris in April. I want to travel.”

She is currently saving for a laser eye surgery, which will cost $9,000.

Riley also saves and invests extensively, using a variety of bank accounts to make sure she doesn’t dip unnecessarily into her savings, which stand at $65,000. Her TFSAs total $75,000, and are invested in GICs, mutual funds and stocks. She also has $7,500 in foreign currency.

In the coming years, Riley wants to purchase another condo in a trendy part of Toronto. “Condos are easy to rent out and easier to manage,” she says. She’s also weighing selling her three-bedroom condo, listing it for $900,000 to see if she can make a profit, which she could use to upgrade to another property.

“Timing-wise, it would be nice to cash out now.”

Her typical monthly expenses:

Investment and savings: $406

$100 to TFSA. “I set up an auto $100/week into my Wealthsimple TFSA.”

$167 RRSP. “I’ll invest $2,000 this year.”

$139 to Home Buyers’ Plan.

Household and transportation: $5,086.34

$2,800 to mortgages. “For my primary residence, a three-bedroom condo downtown, I have a small mortgage, with a five-year fixed rate of 2.64 per cent. For my investment condo, the mortgage rate is also a five-year fixed at 1.94 per cent. It is a studio unit that’s 250 square feet.”

$458.34 to property tax.

$83 to property insurance.

$1000 to condo fees. “It’s $700 for my first condo, and $300 for the second.”

$200 to utilities.

$225 to realtor property management expenses. “I’m a new realtor.”

$200 to parking spot. “It’s cheaper to rent than to buy.”

$0 on car insurance. “It’s a 20-year-old Mercedes. Dad is a micromanager and wants to handle all that, and doesn’t ask me for money. I’m an occasional driver.”

$50 on parking. “I pay for parking and parking tickets.”

$20 on transit.

$50 on cellphone. “I’m paying $50 for 27G of data.”

$100 on pet. “He’s a Pomeranian husky mix. He doesn’t eat much. When he was a puppy we did training and more frequent vaccines.”

$0 for subscriptions. “My roommates are all subscribed to something so I don’t need to pay: Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, Crave, Disney.”

Food and drink: $1,760

$460 on meal kits. “This is for prepackaged cooked food. I don’t want to cook.”

$300 on groceries. “This is on fruit, chicken, perogies and snack food.”

$1,000 on eating out. “I like sushi. And I like to treat my friends.”

Miscellaneous: $3,443.33

$2500 on taxes.

$100 on accounting licences.

$250 on realtor licences.

$0 on clothing. “I spent $0 on clothing last year. I just don’t feel like buying clothes right now.”

$10 on manicures. “I go every six to eight weeks.”

$583.33 on vacations. “I’m trying to prioritize travelling – I took four trips last year, including PEI, New Orleans and Ireland.”

