Young reader asks: I’m moving back home to grow my savings. How can I stay motivated?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Young Money

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
YOUNGMONEYADVISER Q&A

Young reader asks: I’m moving back home to grow my savings. How can I stay motivated?

Natasha Knox
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Question from a reader of The Globe’s Carrick on Money newsletter: I have a great gig working in tech and I’ve decided to move back in with my parents, something many of my friends are doing. I can work remotely and save the money that I would have spent on life and rent in the big city. Ultimately, my plan is to move to a smaller town outside of Waterloo. I currently have $5,000 in savings and my goal is to grow that to $20,000 by the middle of next year.

My questions are: Should I put those funds in a tax-free savings account? I’ll be opening a new account, so who has the best incentives? I will also need to be motivated to save those funds to work towards my savings goal – do you have any suggestions on that front?

Answer from Natasha Knox, a fee-only certified financial planner and founder of Vancouver-area based Alaphia Financial Wellness: Congratulations on landing a great gig in your industry and for taking advantage of this tremendous financial scaffolding opportunity that your parents are giving you.

Story continues below advertisement

You are essentially asking two basic questions: how and where to save, and how to keep your motivation up so you can reach your goal. I will start with the motivation question because all my other responses flow from there.

Open this photo in gallery Natasha Knox is a fee-only certified financial planner and founder of Vancouver-area based Alaphia Financial Wellness.

Natasha Knox is a fee-only certified financial planner and founder of Vancouver-area based Alaphia Financial Wellness.

Handout

Here’s the thing about motivation: you can increase your motivation to a degree, but it’s best not to rely on motivation alone, as it can be hard to sustain over the long haul. A much more sustainable approach is to rely on purpose, habits and automation.

The first thing that you need is a clear understanding of what this money is for. Is it to build up a solid contingency fund before you move out again? Get a jump start on retirement savings? Make a large purchase of a different kind? Many people find it difficult to save for an unspecified reason so pick something that is meaningful to you.

Once you’ve identified your purpose, try a bit of journaling to connect more deeply to your reasons for doing this. Ask yourself: “If I achieve this, what will be different a year from now? Why is this important? How will I feel when I achieve this?” You may surprise yourself with what emerges for you when you start writing.

You already have the first step to automating nailed down – a targeted savings amount. Now you need to set a firm date by which you’d like to have the additional $15,000 saved. Divide 15,000 by the number of months between now and your goal date, and you will have your monthly savings goal.

The next step – and this is critical – is to automate. Wherever you decide to save, set up the savings to be automatically withdrawn from your account each time you get paid.

Now, on to how and where to save. The answer to this depends on your savings goals. Here are two possible scenarios:

Story continues below advertisement

1. You plan on using the savings for a large purchase within the next couple of years.

In this situation, you could save within your TFSA, and use a high-interest savings account for saving inside the TFSA, provided you have the room. You will have started accumulating TFSA room at age 18. Here is a list of various high-interest TFSA savings accounts across the country. The beauty of the TFSA is that once you’ve taken the funds out, all of that room becomes available again the following year, and you will be able to hold different investments inside your TFSA, for longer-term purposes.

2. You plan on using the savings for a contingency (or emergency) fund, with no specific timeline for using it. It just needs to be liquid.

In this situation, my suggestion is the same as the above, but with a small twist. Once you’ve reached your $20,000 goal, you’ll want to transition your money out of the TFSA into a regular savings or a high interest savings account. At the end of the year, transfer an amount equal to how much you plan to save above and beyond the additional TFSA room that you will gain in the following year, and place it in a regular savings account.

For example, if you know you have room in your budget to save $18,000 the following year, move $12,000 out of your TFSA into a regular savings account in December, and then in January you will have new room of $6,000, plus you will regain $12,000 of room which you can use for investments. This approach will maximize your tax sheltering.

The reason for this twist has to do with the nature of contingency funds. Although they may decrease or increase at different points in our lives depending on what situations arise, the need for them is ongoing, rather than short-term.

Story continues below advertisement

While it can make sense to initially use your TFSA for this purpose when this is your only savings, you don’t want your precious TFSA room to be tied up for something that has little to no potential for long-term growth.

Are you a young person with a question for our adviser? Send it to us.

You can also join the Young Money Facebook group.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies