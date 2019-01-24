Globe Unlimited subscribers now receive ValuEngine research reports for all North American equities

Globe Unlimited subscribers now can access quantitative reports for 5,000 recommended North American stocks from ValuEngine.

The recommendations are based on the proprietary ValuEngine one-year forecast return model for each individual equity, which uses advanced market valuation and price forecasting technologies.

ValuEngine’s Five-Engine rating stocks have an average annual return of 11.62 per cent since 2002. The predictive variables used in Valuengine’s forecast model include both proprietary and well-established variables derived from credible financial studies and publications.

ValuEngine reports update daily and are exclusive to Globe and Mail subscribers. They are located in the centre of all stock profile pages, appearing alongside StockReports+ (Thomson Reuters) and StockCalc (Patchell Brook Equity Analytics Inc.)

We hope you find ongoing enhancements to our investing tools useful. We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye, Senior Product Manager, Financial Products