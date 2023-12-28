Make this your best year ever with Walmart Pharmacy services and products for all your healthcare needs
It’s that time of year again – many Canadians will be welcoming 2024 by making New Year’s resolutions. Often, the goals they’re setting are about living their best, healthiest lives. In fact, some of the most common resolutions are to exercise more and eat healthier. “These kinds of New Year’s resolutions offer people a fresh start and a chance to make positive changes that can keep them healthy and happy”, says Matthew Policicchio, Walmart Pharmacy manager in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
It can be tough to stay motivated, and research shows that 80 per cent of people give up on their resolutions by mid-February.
“Change is never easy,” Policicchio acknowledges, adding that sometimes people don’t have the resources they need. That’s where Walmart pharmacists and opticians can help.
Here are five ways your local Walmart Pharmacy and Vision Centre can support you in meeting your 2024 health-related goals.
Quit smoking
If you’re ready to start your journey to stop smoking, schedule a smoking cessation consultation with a Walmart pharmacist, who can “provide counselling and training for patients, which includes regular follow-ups to help them achieve their goal,” says Sarah Shammas, Walmart Pharmacy Manager in Bradford, Ont. Pharmacists may ask questions to help identify triggers and stumbling blocks patients may experience, along with solutions. Based on assessments and where provincially regulated, Walmart pharmacists can also recommend and/or prescribe a variety of medications including over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapies or prescription medications.
Focus on your nutrition
If you’re hoping to improve your diet and nutrition this year, Walmart pharmacists can provide education on everything from understanding food labels and assessing nutritional value to counting carbohydrates. “Patients can sit down with a Walmart pharmacist to discuss changes they want to make in their diets,” Policicchio says, adding that many Walmart pharmacists are certified diabetes educators and are uniquely qualified to assess nutritional needs for diabetic patients. Walmart pharmacies also offer a wide variety of over-the-counter diet and nutrition essentials, including vitamins, supplements and more, which “patients can utilize on their journey to living a healthier life,” Policicchio adds.
Address health concerns without delay
Struggling with a minor illness such as pink eye, a skin rash, cold sores, heartburn or an uncomplicated urinary tract infection? Head to your local Walmart Pharmacy. “We can assess and prescribe for a variety of conditions, giving patients back their time so they do not spend hours waiting for healthcare advice,” says Dr. Kristen Walsh, clinical Walmart pharmacist in St. John’s, NL. Province dependent, Walmart pharmacists can also prescribe and administer a wide range of vaccines including shingles, hepatitis, pneumonia, HPV, RSV and more. Vaccinations are an important tool in helping to protect you and your loved ones against vaccine-preventable diseases.
Stay up-to-date on your medication
January is a great time to schedule a medication review, which can play an integral part in managing medications and chronic conditions, says Daman Sekhon, Walmart Pharmacy Manager in Calgary, Alta. During a medication review, Walmart pharmacists can identify potential drug interactions or adverse effects, while helping patients better understand their medications and the importance of taking them as prescribed. They can also help identify medications that might not be working well or may no longer be needed. Patients are also encouraged to set up the Walmart Pharmacy App, allows them to conveniently refill prescriptions online so they’re ready for pick-up the next time they’re grocery shopping. Plus, it’s easy for patients to access these services; they can walk in or book an appointment online.
Update your look
It’s the perfect time to give your style a refresh with affordable frames and contact lenses from Walmart’s Vision Centre: Not only does it feel like a good time to change up your look, but for many people, benefit plans restart in January. So, consider booking your annual eye exam with a Walmart Vision Center Optician. According to the Canadian Association of Optometrists, routine eye exams can help identify diseases such as diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and high blood pressure, says Michelle Moen, registered optician at Walmart Vision Centre in Wetaskiwin, AB. Based on optometrist assessments, Walmart Opticians can then make recommendations on what frames, lens designs and coatings would best fit your needs. “We have many different styles to fit all face shapes, and different materials to address allergies, weight sensitivity or fashion preferences,” Moen says. Check out brands like Ray Ban, Oakley, DKNY, and more, including private-label frames for price-conscious shoppers.
Stop by your nearest Walmart Pharmacy on January 20, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm local time for the next Walmart Wellness Day. You can get a free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, and consultations to quit smoking. Remember, you can book a medication review online any time, based on pharmacist availability.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Walmart. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.