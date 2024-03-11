In 2014, a $15-million gift from a private foundation built upon the reputation of a pre-existing Brain Research Centre at UBC to establish a new focal point for partnerships focused on brain research, education and patient care.
Today, the namesake Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC continues to not only honour its namesake founding donor’s vision to improve brain health, but also those of other private and public supporters who have backed what has grown to become one of Canada’s leading multifaceted brain health centres.
Dr. Mowafaghian believed the facility would help pave the way for both future brain health discoveries and directly serve people living with brain disorders.
At the time, Dr. Mowafaghian, a respected Vancouver philanthropist who passed away in 2022, said, “The brain has been referred to as the last frontier of medicine; I hope that my gift will enable doctors and researchers to reach that frontier.”
The centre, which now operates as a partnership between Vancouver Coastal Health and the UBC Faculty of Medicine, conducts brain research on its upper floors and provides patient care on its lower levels, including specialized clinics dedicated to Alzheimer disease, Huntington disease, Multiple Sclerosis, depression and movement disorders.
According to a “give UBC” website article published in February, which chronicled the centre’s 10th anniversary, the facility has evolved into the nexus of UBC’s neuroscience community. All told, it brings together over 150 interdisciplinary researchers and scientists spanning a range of faculties and departments across UBC campuses and affiliated institutions across the country.
In the past year alone, the centre’s clinics also welcomed over 21,000 patients and championed dozens of clinical research studies.
The Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation’s seed investment, which was further supported by contributions from the B.C. and federal governments, has attracted support from numerous private donors whose heft has further bolstered the state-of-the-art facility’s capacity.
For example, the Charles E. Fipke Integrated Neuroimaging Suite (FINS) helps researchers test new therapies in clinical trials; the NeuroImaging and NeuroComputation Centre (NINC) supports big data analysis. The Borgland Family Brain Tissue and DNA Bank houses over 6,000 human DNA samples; the Rudy North Lecture Theatre has hosted thousands of classes, seminars and public events over the past 10 years.
Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation president Hamid Eshghi is confident that his uncle’s legacy will continue to grow and pay dividends to the health sciences community and society.
“This centre is poised to continue to grow and advance its mission of promoting brain health through innovative research, education and patient care in British Columbia and across Canada,” said Eshghi.
His confidence appears well founded. Among the latest announcements, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research provided $4-million in funding towards seven of the centre’s projects to advance research in areas ranging from Huntington disease to bipolar disorder and stroke treatment.
At the recent anniversary commemoration, UBC president and vice-chancellor Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon expressed gratitude to the Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation and the late Dr. Mowafaghian “for putting your trust in UBC more than a decade ago.
“The ripple effect of your investment in this state-of-the-art facility is felt throughout B.C., across the country and beyond.”
Brain health proponents believe that with further strategic investments and coordination, Canada has the potential to build an even stronger research eco-system.
