Since Canada joined the Global Ocean Alliance with the goal to protect at least 30 per cent of the nation’s waters by 2030, this ambitious goal has inspired a groundswell of support.
From coast to coast to coast, conservation groups and non-profit organizations have issued rallying calls and accelerated grassroots campaigns. Government and academic researchers have been pursuing investigations into marine habitats – and how they are changing. Local communities and their industry partners have considered how ocean protection can advance both sustainability and economic opportunities. And Indigenous people have drawn attention to a strong alignment between conservation measures and their traditional values.
From coast to coast to coast, efforts to establish marine protected areas are underway. Among the numerous areas worthy of protection, here are six examples:
- the Great Bear Sea,
- the Salish Sea,
- southwestern Hudson Bay and western James Bay,
- the Torngat Mountains,
- the Fundian Channel-Browns Bank,
- the inner Bay of Fundy.
These areas represent unique biodiversity, specific challenges and innovative approaches to safeguarding these natural treasures. Building upon decades of efforts, partners are optimistic that with continuing support, these crucial conservation initiatives will ultimately be fully realized.
Beyond individual proponents looking to advance their own objectives, rights-holders and stakeholders are collaboratively working towards to a common goal: a sustainable future.
