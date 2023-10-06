The new school year has already started – but if you’re thinking about sending your child to private school next year, now is a good time to start your research. It’s a chance to tour campuses, attend open houses and drop in during the school year to get a sense of whether a school will be a good fit for both the student and the parents.
Families should consider several factors when evaluating a school’s potential fit with their child, from its academic program and approach to teaching and learning to its range of co-curricular offerings, values and philosophy, and average class size.
At Walden International School in Oakville, Ont., continuous enrolment means students can join at any point during the school year. As an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, it delivers a curriculum framework for international primary education.
For families relocating from overseas, continuous enrolment allows them to start sending their child to private school upon arrival in Canada. But local students are also accepted throughout the year.
“We do ask for report cards and so on, but we don’t tend to rely on other people’s opinions of these children because we believe that there’s a right fit for every child,” says Daphne Perugini, Walden’s head of school.
The school has a minimum two-day class visit for prospective students, so they can live a few days in the life of a Walden student. “I know some parents will make the decision for their kids, but we always like to empower kids to have a voice,” Perugini says. “As educators, our mandate is to make sure that children are put into the right school.”
Values alignment
First and foremost, Perugini encourages parents to ensure that their personal values align with the school’s philosophy.
“It does take a village, so in order for the children to have a consistent experience at home and at school and [ensure] we’re speaking the same language, we need to make sure that our values align.”
In Ontario, for example, there’s been some controversy over the curriculum – specifically, health education and gender ideology. “Make sure you ask those uncomfortable questions, because essentially it’s not just about reading, writing, numeracy and literacy nowadays, it’s really about teaching holistically.”
Families should consider their child’s unique needs and interests, as well as their own family values, which can help them identify what is most important when considering a school, according to Emily Moir, vice-principal of enrolment management at Upper Canada College.
“For example, a family may place importance on the breadth and depth of programming, how the school’s values are embedded in everyday life, the availability of financial assistance and any other elements that will help them feel more confident in enrolling their child at the school.”
Another question to ask is how the school handles conflict resolution. “Those are skills that we explicitly teach in our schools,” Perugini says. “It is embedded into our curriculum, into our programs.” That means teaching children how to positively interact with others, including their classmates, teachers and other adults.
Academics
Academically, understanding how the school program is delivered and how the school provides differentiation in instruction to offer challenges or support is critical, says Maggie Houston-White, executive director of strategic enrolment management at Havergal College.
“If your child requires learning support, can the school provide what they need now and in the future? When it comes to a co-curricular program, does the school offer opportunities for your child to try new things? Are there a variety of opportunities at different skill levels?”
These are important questions to ask, Houston-White says, particularly if your child is very young and may not know where their interests lie. Parents will want to ensure their child has many options as they find their own path.
But it’s also important to look beyond academics.
Beyond academics
It’s important to think of who your child is as a learner and what they’re interested in outside of the classroom, Houston-White says. “Havergal’s breadth of programming is something we are very proud of. We are deliberate about it and we ensure there is balance.”
For example, Havergal offers athletic teams at different levels as well as opportunities to be engaged in the arts, band or orchestra, or participate in one of its community partnerships or a global exchange. These programs and activities grow as the students grow, allowing them to develop and make choices based on their experience and interests.
The school’s timetable is designed to support this, with its upper school finishing early on Wednesdays to support its community partnership program, and a late start on Fridays designed to give students a chance to both rest and ensure they’re on track before heading into the next week.
Shopping around
When shopping around for a private school, having a tour of the school – and more than one if possible – is key. This will provide a sense of what daily life is like, “and the feeling you get during your visit is important; it helps to know if it ‘feels’ right,” Houston-White says.
Attending admission events is also a great opportunity to speak with current students, faculty and sometimes even parents about their experience. Houston-White says parents should consider whether it feels scripted or natural. “Is the school ‘selling’ or just trying to show you who they are to help you make a good decision?”
Havergal’s ‘doors open’ approach lets families see the school at their own pace, but it also facilitates more intimate discussions with faculty, students and administrators at events like Coffee & Conversation. It even offers podcasts that allow families to learn about its programs, such as its micro-credentials and Global Learning & Leading Diploma.
“When parents know who we are, and who we are not, they can make the best decision for and with their child. At the end of the day, we are working toward the same goal: wanting you both to find the right school for you,” Houston-White says.
Most schools offer open houses and other admission events throughout the year for parents and prospective students to see if a particular school would be a good fit. If they can’t come to the school in-person (such as international students moving to Canada), this could be done through video tours and meetings.
“As many schools do, we encourage families to come to campus and experience the vibrant student life while school is in session [and] we encourage engagement with our teachers during open house events to learn about the student experience,” Moir says.
“Ultimately, families are looking for a school where their child will belong in order to thrive and grow in a school and community where they are known and valued.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.